Hold on to your horses: a $2 million equine arena is being built on the campus of Hocking College.
The arena was celebrated through a groundbreaking ceremony held Thursday evening near where the arena will be built, with work to start immediately. The building will be 30,000 square feet in what is now the school’s overflow parking lot.
Bethany Siehr, Equine Science program manager, noted her excitement in a provided statement as she was unable to attend the groundbreaking event.
“We’re altering our curriculum a little bit to focus on finesse and technique and a little bit more on the nuances of horse training,” she said. “(T)hat’s hard to do out on the trails.”
Besides the arena itself, the building will house exterior horse stalls, a small office and seating for about 100, which can be expanded when events are held in the new building.
“We’ve always been a wilderness horsemanship program, and we’re just trying to change to meet the industry standards,” Siehr said. “Being able to have this indoor space will really help the students.”
The arena will provide a space for students to earn Certified Horsemanship Association and American Farrier’s Association certifications, both of which require large indoor spaces.
Currently, students have been traveling off-campus, sometimes more than an hour away, to take the certification tests. Once the tests can be administered on campus, certification test fees will be included in the course fees. CHA testing will be able to take place as soon as the building is complete — AFA testing will be started at a later date.
A few dozen students were present for the arena groundbreaking ceremony, as well as most of the Hocking College Board of Trustees and President Betty Young.
“This arena won’t just complement our outstanding equine science program, it will provide a valuable asset by playing host to other events for the college and the community,” Young said in a provided statement.
Siehr is also planning to use the arena as a host-site for educational clinics for local and regional groups, specifically FFA and 4-H clubs, for events such as horse shows. The arena will also be available for the equestrian team, outside animal events, such as dog agility contests, and other competitions.
“We have a lot of students who come into the program because they love horses, but they don’t have a lot of experience because they haven’t been able to afford the experience,” she explained. “I look at (the arena) as a way to bring the equine community in this area together.”
She hopes the events will provide access to not just adults, but high school students who might otherwise not have an avenue to get involved.
“There’s nothing else like this in this area of Ohio,” Siehr said. “Having something that’s more accessible is really important to bring everyone together, and we can do that, which is really nice.”
Hocking College offers four equine science programs currently, according to its website, ranging from farrier science and business to wilderness horsemanship and animal assisted therapy.
According to Hocking College’s chief of staff, Jeff Daubenmire, the building will be a significant landmark on campus.
“It will be the ‘wow’ building on campus,” he said.
Construction of the new arena is expected to be complete by the end
of 2020.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.