An attempt to save Athens County money while constructing the Route 50 Sanitation Sewer Project may cost some Estate Drive residents more when it’s their turn to connect to the infrastructure.
Four residents spoke to the Board of Commissioners during its meeting Tuesday afternoon in the courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
Plans presented during a public meeting on the project, showed a pipe going behind the home of Bill and Gina Fetty and their neighbors. Last week, Bill Fetty saw contractors marking the road in front of his house where they plan to put in the main pipeline.
“The last plan communicated to me was to run the project behind our house. … I only became aware of a change in the project last week after seeing markings on the road in front of our house,” he said as part of a read statement. “In my estimation, that change in plans will cost more money to the county and me personally, several thousand dollars more. I don’t know if other homeowners will be impacted similarly, or if they even know about the change.”
With the pipe going in front of his house, Fetty said he estimated his personal costs to connect to the sewer system will be a lot more than he originally estimated.
“We were already prepared to have backyard cement torn up and needing to be replaced. But now my understanding is that the change in plans will also mean tearing up my paved driveway and more cement and brick paving,” he said. “In my backyard, we were told that we will miss a requirement for a grinder pump by inches. Now, we’re tearing up my paved driveway and digging a trench 14 feet deep, and digging up additional concrete in my backyard beyond what was already planned and budgeted for. I’m estimating our revised cost to be no less than $25,000 to $30,000.”
To help reduce some of the additional costs, Fetty asked the commissioners to abandon an easement the county has behind his house. He said he plans to attempt to get a private easement from his neighbor to hook up to the main line being installed on Radford Road, which Kasler estimated to be about 265 to 270 feet from the back of the Fettys’ house.
The county plans to abandon all the easements it didn’t use for the project after its completion, Water and Sewer Superintendent Rich Kasler and Commissioner Lenny Eliason said.
The project changed from its original drawings after the county had an engineering firm do a cost-saved analysis of the drawings, referred to as smart engineering, according to Kasler.
Originally, the plan called for two lines to service the area of Estates Drive near the Fettys’ house. The new plan calls for one pipe that serves both sides of the street, Kasler said.
The sewer project costs the county about $200 for each foot of pipe installed, Kasler said.
“And each structure (example, lift station) is $3,500 to $4,500 for the structure,” he said. “When we eliminate 200 feet of pipe, we’re eliminating $40,000.”
With pipe going down the middle of a street, the county will have year-round access to the infrastructure.
“You’re not tearing somebody’s property up on an easement in the future to maintain it. You can get access anytime you want, whether it’s a day like yesterday or in the middle of winter,” Kasler said.
Fetty asked about the changes of the project’s cost between the original and revised plans. Kasler said that they would need to talk with Gary Silcott with DLZ, who is the project manager.
During the meeting, the Fettys and their neighbors, Lea Chiki and Jean Wince, also reported having more water in the bottom level of their split-level homes since the project began.
“Since the digging up of the area around the pond for the project on the upper end of our neighborhood, we have experienced water coming into our lower level of our split-level home on two occasions after major rain,” Bill Fetty said. “We don’t know if that is related, but it is suspect, especially since we learned about a neighbor’s experience of having 13 inches of water in their basement. I’m concerned that digging up the road and the placement of the pipes above and in front of our house would exasperate the situation and warrant further costs to reroute the water flow away from the front of my house.”
In regards to the neighbor having 13 inches of water in their basement, it was earlier reported that TAM Construction found that the home’s flood drain was not property connected to a 6-inch storm line, which was plugged with debris and inadequately sized. When asked whether their construction impacted the person’s property, TAM Construction representatives said they believed that through the construction process, more water was added to the storm water system than it was able to handle during a rain event.
Chiki asked whether the county would issue a stop order on the Estates Drive part of the project until the county made sure residents knew they would have to change their plans.
If the county tried to get approval from everyone impacted by the project individually, it would take 20 years for the project to be completed, Kasler said.
“’Im not being disrespectful to the residents, because I work for the residents,” he said. “But you know, it’s hard to make the situation great for everyone. … You have to understand the way that the speed this (project) has run. There was no way for us to have a public meeting, and to be honest with you, it wasn’t even thought about, that this little small change would affect people like it did.”
Sometimes the plans change while construction crews are working in the field because they see an easier way to do things, Kasler said.
Gina Fetty said that they felt that there was not enough walking through the properties to see the project’s potential impact.
“It’s all being done like at a high level or something,” Chiki said of the decision-making.
Having their private expenses increase so much at a moment’s notice was “hard to get our head wrapped around,” Gina Fetty said.
The commissioners thanked the Fettys for their presentation and apologized for the inconvenience. They said they’d talk with Silcott about the residents’ concerns.
The Commissioner and Kasler said that residents who have questions about the project can talk to Silcott by calling 740-380-2828.
Commissioner Chris Chmiel noted that it seems like many things that have gone on with the sewer project have not been communicated to residents effectively.
“It just seems like it keeps coming up,” he said. “We need to make sure we’re communicating with the property owners, because they’re feeling they find out at the last minute.”
Phases 6 and 7 of the project recently went out to bid. Kasler said his department would do more to communicate changes in those phases to the residents.
Adkins suggested preparing a letter signed by both the Board of Commissioners and the township trustees for those neighborhoods where the project is near completion. The letter would apologize for the inconvenience the project has caused by also telling them what to expect.
In other matters regarding the project, Commissioner Charlie Adkins, along with Kasler and Silcott, will arrange to meet with Alexander and Athens Township trustees to deal with whether the county or the townships will pave the roads impacted by the sewer project.
The county plans to have the entire sewer project completed by Feb. 1, 2023, Kasler said.
“At that time, we’ll send out hookup notices and go from there,” he said. “That will be a slow graduation of people tying on.”
The project will be turned on in succession, going from from Athens toward Albany.
The county is looking into ways to help defray some of the costs associated with hooking up to the system. State law requires all residences within 200 feet of the project’s main sewer lines to hook up to the system.
The Athens County Board of Commissioner will meet at 9:30 a.m. July 26 in the courthouse annex, second floor meeting room.
