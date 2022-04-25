For instructor, Coral Wedel, and her students, a recent fashion show at The Lodge at Hocking College was the culmination of a dream two years in the making.
Since 2020, Wedel has been the program manager for HC's Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program. On April 22, nine of her first and second-year students participated in the programs inaugural fashion show from 6:00p.m.-8:30 p.m. at The Lodge located at 15770 OH-691, Nelsonville.
Wedel recalled how "Ever since this program began my students and I have been working towards the goal of putting on a runway show." She added that, "It took a lot of hard work. But, I'm so glad everything came together and my students had this opportunity to show everyone what they've learned and how talented they are."
The evening began with a meet & greet where VIP guests got to converse with Lauren Parrish, Tony Pope and Jazmin Cruz, the three members of the FDRM program's first graduating class. Afterwards, the runway portion the evening was divided into three segments.
Segment One featured three collaborative creations made by the college's newly formed fashion club. These garment will be available for auction at the upcoming Hocking College Foundation Gala on May 7.
Next, Segment Two spotlighted creations designed and executed by the program's first-year students, Lindsey Reed, Trevell Adams, Fatima Feika, Alexandria Martinez, Labriar Franklin-Paige and Lily Knapp.
In Segment Three, each second-year student was challenged with coming up with a concept brand, a collection title, and three looks that combined both these elements.
Parrish entitled her collection, "Revival." Her goal was to create three garments "that reflected everything i've learned in the past two years." Her designs mirrored her passion for combining fabrics like denim and leather for a look Parrish described as "fun, funky and stylish."
Pope's collection, "Artistic Vandalism," consisted of casual, colorful, street wear-inspired separates that embodied his appreciation for graffiti. He chose this theme because Pope views this art form as being "edgy, urban and open to interpretation."
Finally, Cruz's collection was dubbed, "A Dangerous Woman." She described the type of woman her brand would appeal to as "someone who is strong, confident and powerful!"
The runway show also demonstrated inclusivity by using models of various shapes, sizes, body types, genders and ethnicities.
Hocking College President, Dr. Betty Young, closed the event by congratulating Wedel and the students on the success of the show. However, Dr. Young couldn't resist the temptation to express her interest in seeing one of Cruz's creations hanging in her own closet.
The audience included several HC staff and faculty members, family and friends of the designers, and two of the FDRM program's sponsors, Caressa Brown and Joanne MuGonagle.
Besides sitting on the Advisory Board of the FDRM program, Brown is also the owner/COO of DE-FI, Global Inc., the parent company for the Dayton Emerging Fashion Incubator. Their ongoing mission is to become a leader in gaining recognition for the entire fashion community on both a regional and global level, and discovering and promoting emerging designers and models.
McGonagle was there representing Triple T Studios. This is an Ohio-based fashion company that specializes in creating feline-inspired t-shirts, sweaters jewelry and accessories for cat enthusiasts.
She described the show as, "AMAZING!" McGonagle was also "extremely impressed by the level of craftsmanship each student displayed."
During the after party, all the designers and their models circled the room and gave the audience one more opportunity to enjoy a glimpse of their creations - all of which was met with a rousing round of applause.
What's next for Parrish, Pope and Cruz?
Each designer plans to continue their educations and pattern a career for themselves in the fashion industry.
This event also gave first-year student, Lindsey Reed, the chance to make her official debut as a designer. She noted that, "Being able to show a piece was incredible and I can't wait to show more!"
Brown summed up the evening by declaring, "Remember These Designer's Names! Because, we are definitely going to be hearing from each of them again!"'
All the proceeds from the FDRM program's inaugural fashion show will go towards scholarships and supplies for this program.
Since Autumn 2020, Hocking College's Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program has been providing students with a unique two-year pathway designed to help them become serious contenders in the fashion and retail job markets.
For more information on this program contact Program Manager, Coral Wedel at 740-753-6425 or wedelc@hocking.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.