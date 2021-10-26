Eviction numbers have been rising in Athens County — although the dramatic increase some advocacy groups predicted would follow the end of the national eviction moratorium has not materialized, with eviction numbers still below pre-pandemic levels.
“The moratorium does not seem to have created a situation where we had a large number of evictions after the moratorium was struck down,” said Athens County Municipal Court Judge Todd Grace.
Ohio Legal Help Executive Director Susan Choe cited the availability of rent and utility assistance funding available through federal relief programs as the primary factor that has kept evictions at bay. However, Choe said any number of evictions will always be concerning.
“The pandemic shined a light on evictions — just how disruptive they are to families, to kids’ schooling, and how they impact children and families. But evictions were always a crisis,” Choe said.
Evictions have increased steadily in Athens County since the dramatic drop that coincided with the beginning of the pandemic, according to data provided by the Athens County Municipal Court.
During the second quarter of 2020, only 12 new evictions were filed in Athens County, in contrast to the 2015-2019 average of 62.2 for the second quarter.
The third and fourth quarters of 2020, meanwhile, saw 44 and 43 new evictions filed respectively, compared to pre-pandemic averages of 70.8 and 64.6 for those quarters.
New eviction filings have increased throughout this year. The first three quarters of 2021 saw 48, 52 and 56 new evictions filed respectively (the 2015-2019 average for the first quarter was 54.4).
According to Tonya Dye, clerk of the Athens County Municipal Court, 21 new evictions have been filed in October as of Oct. 25. This brings the total evictions so far in 2021 to 177, already greater than the 2020 total of 162 — although still well below the pre-pandemic annual average of 252.
The numbers in Athens County mirror broader trends, according to state data available through July from the Ohio Supreme Court and a recent article from The Columbus Dispatch.
Despite a year of steady increases in evictions locally, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s last eviction moratorium was only officially struck down by the Supreme Court on Aug. 26, 2021.
Southeast Ohio Legal Services Staff Attorney Zachary Eckles said the increases seen in Athens County make sense regardless, because the CDC’s eviction moratorium only protected tenants from eviction under certain conditions, and landlords gradually “figured out ways to get around” the moratorium while it was in place. Choe also referenced Ohio court decisions which began to “chip away” at the eviction moratorium months before it was officially overturned.
Choe and Eckles both emphasized the ongoing availability of resources to help those facing eviction, with Choe specifically emphasizing dollars still available at community action programs thanks to federal relief funding.
Hocking Athens Perry Community Action offers rent and utility assistance locally. Southeast Ohio Legal Services, meanwhile, offers legal information and representation.
Eckles said the earlier tenants seek assistance, the more likely they are to be successful in avoiding eviction.
“If a tenant shows up to their hearing and has already been approved for rent relief, it’s a lot easier to get to some sort of compromise,” Eckles said.
Although federal relief dollars won’t last forever, Choe expressed hope that evictions will remain below pre-pandemic averages.
“It's not always a pandemic that's the emergency — it could be a medical bill, or it could be missed hours from work,” Choe said. “So I'm actually hoping we don't get to pre-pandemic levels, and that… this starts a real, robust community conversation on the importance of working together to try to help tenants.”
United Athens County Tenants, a volunteer-run tenant advocacy group, is working to promote that conversation locally.
UACT member Reagan Neviska said the organization advocates a number of policies which could be adopted by local governments to help reduce evictions in Athens County.
Neviska said these policies include a ‘pay to stay’ ordinance, which would allow tenants to avoid eviction due to nonpayment of rent as long as they are able to pay prior to an eviction hearing; a ‘just cause’ eviction ordinance, which would limit the grounds on which tenants can be evicted; and a ban on ‘source of income discrimination,’ which would prohibit landlords from denying the payment of rent through government vouchers.
Athens City Council passed a ban on source of income discrimination in June, as The Athens NEWS reported. This followed advocacy efforts by UACT, and Neviska said she hopes to see similar ordinances spread throughout the county.
At the same time as its advocacy efforts, Neviska said UACT reaches out directly to tenants facing eviction to connect them with resources.
In addition to praising community efforts, Choe said additional resources are needed at a greater scale.
“The pandemic shined a light on how, literally, [eviction] can be a health issue: life and death,” Choe said. “Along with that came some additional, much needed resources that we need not only now, but moving forward.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.