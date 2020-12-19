When Taylor Sappington took office for the position of City Auditor in Nelsonville, he was not anticipating to uncover theft of thousands of dollars from the city coffers.
However, just over a month into his tenure, Sappington publicly shared that he had discovered the theft of over $40,000 by the erstwhile deputy auditor. The local auditor’s office has been working with the Ohio Auditor’s Office for months to dig through all records from her tenure in the position.
Stephanie Wilson, 47, of Stewart, appeared in Athens County Common Pleas Court on Thursday and pleaded guilty to theft-related charges during her time as the City of Nelsonville’s deputy auditor.
According to the Athens County Prosecutor’s office, Wilson is accused of and pled guilty to, manipulating the city’s payroll records to defraud the city.
Wilson appeared in front of Judge George McCarthy with her attorney Jo Kiser. The prosecution and defense came to an agreement on the charges, but a hearing will take place on Feb. 17 at 9:30 a.m. to determine sentencing and restitution. The charges hold a maximum prison sentence of nine years with a $30,000 fine and the state asserts that restitution is more than $200,000. The defense will argue for a lower restitution amount and punishment.
Wilson pleaded guilty to:
- Tampering with Records, a fourth degree felony
- Forgery, a fourth degree felony
- Telecommunications Fraud, a third degree felony
- Theft in Office, a third degree felony
Wilson was employed with the City of Nelsonville from 2012 until her resignation in February. In addition to the funds stolen, restitution could also include costs to investigate the case as determined by the State Auditor. A conviction on the theft in office charge means Wilson may need to forfeit her Ohio Public Employees Retirement System funds.
“I’m grateful to the investigators for the work they’ve put into gathering the evidence that has led to these findings of guilt,” said Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn. “I also appreciate the work of the State Auditor and look forward to arguing for a lengthy prison sentence and presenting a case for recovery of more than $200,000 Stephanie Wilson has taken from the city of Nelsonville.”
City Auditor Taylor Sappington said Wilson’s theft-related actions may not be reimbursed through the city’s liability insurance. While she was part of the coverage, the city’s plan only covers a maximum theft of $10,000 — and the claim has not been approved as of yet.
However, Wilson’s alleged theft has also resulted in changes for the city’s auditing team. The biggest change, Sappington shared, is a multi-step approval process for payroll. Supervisors are sent the final paychecks and calculations for pay, allowing them to catch any small deviations that may be inaccurate. The new city manager, Scott Frank, also keeps an eye on the users and a back end verification system has also been implemented.
Soon, however, the city’s finances will be publicly available online, through the Ohio Treasurer’s Checkbook Program. Found at checkbook.ohio.gov, the site provides detailed accounting for any public entity that chooses to enroll in the program. Sappington said he was on the phone with the Ohio Treasurer’s Office Friday morning to finish enrolling Nelsonville’s city government into the program.
He anticipates the finances to be available around the first of the year, and noted that enrolling in the program was part of his platform in running for city auditor.
“I’m a big believer in the program,” he said. “(The theft) has renewed urgency for me, because as I told the state treasurer’s office, unprecedented irregularity and theft should be met with unprecedented transparency and honesty.”
All city finances and transactions dating back to 2013 will be available on the website.
Sappington said he hopes the criminal case against Wilson is wrapped up quickly, so that Nelsonville taxpayers “get justice.”
He also noted that his biggest task has been restoring trust for citizens in their city government.
“The pure, daily transactions have been damaged because of mistrust,” he explained, noting that cash payments have been down drastically this year. “It’s not what I expected to be doing for my first term in office.”
He also noted that the city has hired a longtime account clerk from the city auditor’s office, Judy Smith, as deputy auditor, following a lengthy, committee-based search and interview process.
