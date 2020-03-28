An ex-Ohio University student who was suing the school for $75,000, claiming he was allegedly removed from his program due to “malice, ill-will, hatred and a conscious disregard of rights” on behalf of the program’s administrators, has dropped the case and filed a new one in the Ohio Court of Claims.
The dismissed case began in the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas, but was transferred to the Southern District of Ohio Eastern Division, into Judge Sarah D. Morrison’s court. Now it resides in the Court of Claims.
The involved administrators and faculty asked to dismiss the case on grounds that the court does not have the correct jurisdiction to grant the sought damages, and that a claim on items that would be in jurisdiction has not been stated.
Aaron Bremar, of Columbia, Maryland, levied the initial suit against OU and several of its faculty and administrators after pursuing a master’s in physician assistant practice through the OU College of Health Sciences and Professions.
He enrolled in the program in late Spring 2016. Part of his coursework involved a clinical rotation, of which hours were required to be logged within 48 hours of completion.
However, waiving the 48 hour limit was common, the suit alleges. Issues arose in late 2017 regarding logging those hours, according to Bremar. His complaint alleges that several faculty members overseeing the education records found that he had failed to report absences in November, but was allowed to log after-the-fact.
Bremar was removed from his program following January 2018. In the initial suit, he asked to be reinstated, along with the $75,000 in damages. The new suit asks for the appeals court to declare Leite, Lugo, Bowlby, Geng and Vasquez as not entitled to personal immunity and that the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas has jurisdiction in this case. He also asked for damages amounting to $75,000.
Logging hours became an issue again in late January 2018 when the teachers pointed to Jan. 22 and 24 as noted absences he has failed to alert them to. Bremar claims he did, noting that the preceptor of the clinical was aware and had no issues with each day’s delays or absences.
The appeals court case notes lengthy email records between Bremar and the involved staff, with Bremar explaining the difficulties of his situation and why the hour logging had fallen behind.
“(M)y placement into this family medicine rotation site happened the Thursday before I started due to a last minute conflict with my originally scheduled site,” Bremar allegedly wrote on Nov. 17, 2017 to Melissa Bowlby, program director and assistant clinical professor of Dublin campus. “This meant having to find immediate housing as close to Hubbard, Ohio (near Youngstown) as possible and prepare myself to start in three days. I had no choice but to commute from Mansfield to Hubbard for the first week, which can be a 2.5 hour one-way commute. Starting this week I was able to find a place within an hour away from the clinical site and had been working to catch up on logging cases that I didn’t have time to log the first week.”
This followed an email he sent the day before promising to have his hours logged by the weekend.
The faculty and administrators involved — Randy Leite, dean of the college of Health Sciences and Professions; Kristin Lugo, assistant clinical professor and director of Clinical Education; Bowlby, program director and assistant clinical professor of Dublin campus; Cheryl Geng, assistant clinical professor on Dublin campus; and Denielle Vazquez, recruitment and admissions coordinator — have several allegations lodged against them.
Bremar claims Bowlby and Geng forced him to sign a disciplinary notification that alleged he had failed the course due to insufficient rotation experience and academic dishonesty, which Bremar alleges in the suit was given with no prior warning.
Bremar did note that he had gotten some of his hours wrong when logging them, but it was not done to “deceive, be dishonest or cheat in any way,” but rather was an “honest mistake” by entering temporary duty hours for the days already passed the login deadline to “make sure he would not forget to accurately record these hours at a later date.”
