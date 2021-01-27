NELSONVILLE – The Nelsonville City Council erupted into shouting and accusations on Tuesday night as the body voted overwhelmingly to censure Greg Smith, and voted to launch a surprise investigation into his Nelsonville residency.
City Council President Tony Dunfee had a hard time corralling passions and had to raise his voice to restore order before the vote to launch an investigation into whether Smith is a resident of Nelsonville or not.
“Order, enough, stop – EVERYONE,” Dunfee told the body in a raised tone.
“This is ridiculous – ABSOLUTELY BE QUIET,” Dunfee said while being interrupted by another member. “This is ridiculous. Order.”
Council Member Justin Booth described the tumult caused by the surprise discussion.
“It was quite a spectacle, I don’t know how else I can characterize it,” Booth said.
The Council voted to launch an investigation in Smith’s residency, with everyone but Smith voting to investigate him. Council Member Dan Sherman introduced an agenda amendment immediately following the censure resolution vote.
“You’re really not going to be happy with this one then,” Sherman said to Smith.
An evidentiary hearing committee could take place as soon as next week. Members stated instead of hiring an attorney, they will present evidence and Smith can present evidence regarding Smith’s residency in Nelsonville.
“I don’t get presented with any charges I can look at, see what they are,” Smith said. “I just get another witch hunt.”
“I don’t think it’s a witch hunt, Greg,” Nelsonville City Attorney Garry Hunter responded.
Smith said he would take the decision before the common pleas court, costing the city money in a legal battle. Hunter claimed Smith was threatening him.
“Don’t sit there and try and threaten me – because I’m not listening,” Hunter said.
“I’m not threatening you, Garry,” Smith said.
“Yes you are,” Hunter said.
Evidence collected during the evidentiary hearing would be referred to the Athens County Board of Elections for decision.
Athens BoE Director Debbie Quivey told The Messenger on Wednesday that the board would review evidence collected, but she said in her opinion the evidence would likely be referred to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office.
Smith said he had “no problem” with the Athens Board of Elections investigating the findings of Nelsonville City Council, because he said they will have the “same findings” as they did in 2018.
Smith’s residency in Nelsonville has been the subject of questions for several years. In 2018, Former Assistant Athens County Prosecutor Zach Saunders gave the opinion that while it appeared Smith may be taking care of a disabled child in Washington County, the language surrounding residency is determined by intent to return to a primary address.
Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn told The Messenger that while the opinion in 2018 was valid, the circumstances this time around “seem different’ and that “other factors” have come into play.
“This is different than what happened two years ago,” Blackburn said
Blackburn said since Nelsonville City Council is holding a ‘quasi-judicial’ trial, they would be making findings, but those findings could be appealed.
“Clearly the issue is – where is he? Where is he paying city income tax, where is he spending his time?” Blackburn said. “It can’t be a as simple as sleeping in Athens County 12 nights a year.”
On Monday, The Athens Messenger revealed that Smith did have a self-declared connection to Washington County on his recent financial disclosures, including being a creditor to a Belpre-area woman and having an unidentified financial investment in a property in Waterford.
Smith said his only residence is on Adams street, and told The Messenger on Monday that he “didn’t own” the property in Waterford listed on his financial disclosure, although it is listed as real estate investment.
Booth said discussion around investigating Smith started when the surprise agenda addition motion was made at the meeting Tuesday.
“Apparently most of us thought it was a good idea we investigate,” Booth said.
He added he believes the “cloud of his residency” has hung over the city for several years.
“If he doesn’t live in town, he doesn’t belong on council, and sadly that’s the issue at hand like it has been for several years,” Booth said.
Nelsonville City Council also voted to censure Smith on Tuesday for “conduct unbecoming” of a council member.
Council voted to censure Smith following the release of screenshots and digital evidence in mid January that suggest Smith had made numerous offensive comments containing homophobic slurs and racially insensitive language in a Facebook group from 2013 to 2016.
Smith maintains the comments are not from him, but could not state one way or another why the comments appeared to link directly back to his account.
He has implied to The Messenger and before Nelsonville City Council on Tuesday that it could have been Hocking College students living with him around that time that could have made those comments.
Elizabeth Jones, the council member who drafted the censure resolution, described how she found the comments on Facebook before Smith deactivated his account.
“I went to that Facebook group, you were a member, I went to the posts that said Greg Smith, I clicked on the Greg Smith who made those comments,” Jones said. “It took me back to your Facebook page where you and I were friends on Facebook. It was you, there were pictures of your grandchildren, your family, other comments you made.”
Smith responded to that by disputing Jones’ memory, and said the Nelsonville CrackHeads page made a statement that states he was never a member of the group. The admins of the group say in a public post they never made a statement to that effect.
Instead, there are multiple posts on the page stating the page believes he was a member of the Facebook group in question.
Smith said he deleted his account because his options were joining the group to delete the comments, which he said are not his, or deleting Facebook. Members of council and the Facebook live audience asked Smith to reactivate his account, but he stated the account is in possession of his attorney, who he refused to identify.
Smith then turned to promises to reveal compromising information on Booth and Jones. Smith said he knew Jones’ first cousin was an administrator of the Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page.
Jones said she has a large family, and has not spoken to the person mentioned by Smith in months. The Nelsonville CrackHeads Facebook page posted Tuesday that the person mentioned by Smith as an administrator is not a member of their group.
“My father is one of 11 kids – I have 28 first cousins,” Jones said. “I have a huge family.”
Smith told Council he believed Booth and Jones were working against him because of a political agenda. Dunfee defended Booth and Jones, saying he has known them for years, and knows they have no agenda.
“There is no agenda for those two,” Dunfee said.
Smith threatened legal action multiple times throughout the meeting against those who he believes responsible for attaching the offensive comments to his name.
“Excuse my French, but there’s going to be hell to pay,” Smith said.
Booth said the way Smith described Facebook on Tuesday would only convince someone who has no knowledge of how Facebook works – adding his defenses made no sense.
“If it wasn’t his account, why would the comments disappear?” Booth said.
