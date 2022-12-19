NELSONVILLE — The student-run credit union that can be found in Tri-County Career Center as well as many other schools, is a branch off of the Atomic Credit Union bank. Branches can be found throughout the state of Ohio and the local stand-alone credit unions are in Athens and Logan.
Employees come in and interview the students just like they would for a job and students can also fill out an application so that they can volunteer to work for the credit union in their school to give them more experience.
“It looks great on a resume, it looks great on a college application. It is just a super way for them to get experience,” said Debbie Hinerman, a worker from Atomic Credit Union in charge of the Tri-County student-run credit union.
Students can open an account and make deposits and withdrawals. Students can also make payments if they have things such as car payments through the credit union. Students are able to do everything, more or less, that they would at a stand-alone bank, but all in the comfort of their school.
The student-run credit union is not limited to high school students. These programs can also be found in elementary and middle schools so kids can have a head start on working with money.
“I wanted to start saving money and I just figured I should start investing in the future,” said Austin Smith, a junior in the business ownership program at Tri-County.
Smith explained that he was looking forward to the opportunities it would open up for him since he would have a foot in the door when it comes to financing.
The student-run credit union offers graduating seniors three $500 scholarships every year. The graduating seniors need to have a savings or a checking account with the credit union to apply for the scholarship but that is the only criteria.
“We are a little slow getting started again because of the pandemic because we were out of the schools for almost 18 months… but now that we are back in school it is almost like we are starting over again,” said Hinerman.
Around 25% of students are back and Hinerman said she has opened a lot more accounts than she has in previous years.
“Hopefully the word is getting out,” she said, acknowledging that a lot of students are unaware of what the program does and how it works.
Students will learn how to manage money, take care of a checkbook or savings account, put money away every week, and can deposit however much they want into the accounts, even as little as a penny. The only requirement for opening an account is to show some form of identification. This can include a student ID and if there is someone else on the account being opened, they will also be required to show a form of ID. There is a very short application that needs to be filled out and signed. Students can also get debit cards or ATM cards once their account is opened.
Those interested in signing up can find the table outside of the front office of Tri-County Career Center on Wednesdays during both lunch periods.
Achilles Wesney is a student journalist with Tri-County Career Center and High School's Sports Journalism and New Media program.
