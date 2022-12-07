The federal government extended the Public Health Emergency keeping in place extra benefits for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Medicaid participants.
Athens County Department of Job and Family Services Executive Director Jean Demosky told the Board of Commissioners about the extension during their meeting Tuesday in the conference room in the courthouse annex, second floor.
The state told agencies that the Public Health Emergency will be renewed on Jan. 11, 2023, and will last until April 30.
Also the state recently provided tips to clients on keeping SNAP EBT and cash cards safe, Demosky said.
According to federal Food and Nutrition Service, Ohio is among the states being targeted by criminals stealing SNAP benefits, through skimming. In skimming, criminals use a device places over a point-of-sale card reader that steals information form payment cards, accordion go the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.
“We’ve know about skimming at gas stations for quite a few years, but it’s happening at grocery stores now,” Demosky said.
The state provided the following tips:
- Change your personal identification number (PIN) now and do it monthly.
- Never share the EBT or credit card number or PIN if asked through an email, text message or over the phone.
- Carefully look at any card reader before using your card: Skimming devices can be places over the card reader.
- When using your card, cover the keypad with your body or hand to stop someone form seeing your PIN.
Also related to DJFS, JFS on Wheels served 131 people during the month of November.
Of those people, they provide 30 people with information from Ohio Means Jobs and distributed 53 bags from Operation Fully Belly, Demosky said.
They also added Holzer on East State Street as a community visit site, Demosky said.
In other matters, the Athens County Water and Sewer District is preparing to send out another round of connection letters for the U.S. 50 Sanitation Sewer Project in January and February.
District Supervisor Rich Kasler talked with the Athens County Board of Commissioners about the project and the agency’s budget for 2023.
The next groups os residents eligible to connect to the new system will be in contacts B and C, near Estates Drive and near University Heights apartment complex.
According to the district’s website, the proposed date for the first bills will be in April 2023.
As a follow-up to the information provided during a recent meeting about hooking up homes on Country Club Lane, Kasler said he has met with all of the homes that will now have to get grinder pumps to connect with the project.
Commissioner Charlie Adkins asked why the fact that the homeowners needed grinder pumps wasn’t caught before.
“This easement (of a high-pressure gas line) was the only place we had to cross through,” Kasler said. “There was an exclusive easement from Columbia Gas, so we can’t use that easement area. That’s why we can’t do it. I don’t know why it wasn’t caught.”
The gas line wasn’t defined as a high-pressure base line on maps and designed through its was a regular gas distribution line, he said.
“It wasn’t discovered until … actually the contractor that was working at it discovered it, a month and a half ago,” Kasler said.
Adkins and Kasler said that while it will be initially be cheaper for homeowners to connect to the project with a grinder pump, the homeowners will be responsible for the electricity that goes to that pump and any replacement over the years.
Also during the meeting, the commissioners heard budget requests from Athens County auditor and prosecuting attorney offices.
The commissioners will meet again Tuesday at 9:30 a.m. in the conference room in the courthouse annex, second floor.
