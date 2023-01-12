With extra funds given to SNAP recipients during the COVID pandemic set to end with the March benefits, the Athens County Department of Job and Family Services is expecting more families to seek assistance from local food pantries and other programs.
For the past three years, an individual received a minimum of $258 per month in benefits, according to agency Executive Director Jean Demosky during the Board of Commissioners meeting. Starting in March, the minimum allotment will go to $23 per month, pre-pandemic level.
According to Ohio’s extension approval for the month of January, 673,063 households receive the emergency allotment at a cost of over $126 million.
The meeting Tuesday was in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
“And then a household of three that normally would was getting $180 per month has been receiving $740,” she said. “A household of four normally entitled to $939 has been getting $1,034.
“The impact is dramatic for those individuals (receiving benefits. In that household of three, it’s (a difference of) $95,” she said.
With food costs being so high — a dozen eggs cost over $4 — JFS is worried that the impact will be far reaching, Demosky said.
“The impact in March might not be that bad,” she said, noting that unused SNAP benefits can be saved to use in the following months. “But, April and going forward is going to be hard. A lot of people, they’ve been getting this for three years.”
The agency has been reaching out to partners such as the Hocking Athens Perry County Community Action (HAPCAP) and the food pantry to get ahead of the problem.
Demosky said she feels that the JFS’ Operation Full Belly will need to step up to meet demand. The program is unrestricted, meaning someone doesn’t have to qualify for the program to receive benefits.
Commissioners authorized Demosky to get a permit to use its new Nelsonville building to create and store bags for Operation Full Belly.
In other matters, Athens County 911 Center Director Teresa Fouts-Imler told commissioners she was grateful that County Maintenance Director Jeff Gabriel was having breakfast at IHOP, in Athens, on Jan. 8.
AEP Ohio shut off power to about 952 customers in the downtown Athens area — including the 911 Center — while repairing two utility poles that were damaged when vehicles ran into them about 2:30 a.m. that day.
Gabriel was able to come to the center to manually transfer power to a backup generator after the center’s automatic switch did not function properly. Gabriel and Fouts-Imler said the old switch works about half the time.
The agency’s two UPS units (uninterruptible power supply), which are intended to power on temporarily until the generator starts up, last only a few minutes. The State of Ohio requires all Emergency Operations Centers to have automatic electric backups.
“You just can’t take a chance of losing power,” Fouts-Imler said. “We were down for about five minutes without any 911 service. Our first UPS held about five minutes. The second one held about nine or 10. And (Gabriel) was here in probably 12, 15 minutes. But by the time the transfer (to the generator) happened, we were down.”
While the 911 Center plans on moving to a new building within a year and a half, the new equipment is needed now. In the future, it can be used by the sheriff’s office.”
The center has 20 computers, 12 monitors and radios. Fouts-Imler said the center needs two generators, which will cost about $10,000 a piece.
“We were fortunate enough that Jeff (Gabriel, the county maintenance director) was out at IHOP in Athens and was able to get here in a short amount of time,” she said.
They also need to fix the generator automatic transfer switch. Gabriel said the automatic transfer switch is old and not many people want to do the work since it may be a liability if 911 goes down. If the work is done, a backup generator will be needed to run the system while the work is being done, he said.
“I can’t get anybody to give me a price,” Gabriel said. “Nobody’s wanting to jump in there and do (the work).”
Commissioners approved getting the work done to ensure the 911 Center has power.
The Athens County Board of Commissioners will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the conference room, on the second floor of the courthouse annex.
