Factory Street Studio (FSS) announced its upcoming 2021 Spring Concert in a press release on Monday. The virtual event will be on Friday, April 23 at 7 p.m.
Factory Street Studio is a non-profit dance studio that started in 1978 and provides non-competitive dance education in Southeast Ohio, promoting dance technique, self-esteem, personal growth and a cooperative spirit.
In lieu of FSS's traditional in-person spring concert, this virtual event will take place via Zoom and will consist of pre-recorded performances from our dancers that are ages 6-18.
"This year has been a historic year in many ways and created many challenges for the studio, teachers and dancers. The FSS dance community has shown determination and resilience to continue dancing both in-person and virtually throughout the year," the press release stated.
According to FSS, dance classes provided not only a small sense of normalcy for students but also moments of joy during a difficult year – something dancers seem to agree with.
“Well, this year, we have to wear masks and social distance, with COVID and all, but that doesn’t stop dance from really being fun,” 9-year-old Madeline said.
"We hope that you will join us as we celebrate our young dancers and would like to offer a special invitation to those who are unfamiliar with dance programming in the community," the press release stated.
This concert is not a ticketed event, but donations ranging from $5-$25 are encouraged. Donations will go towards supporting the creation of this virtual concert and the longevity of FSS programming. To secure your attendance and receive a Zoom link, please visit Factory Street Studio’s website: www.factorystreetstudio.org. FSS is continually grateful for the community’s support.
If you have any questions or are interested in learning more about FSS, please contact us at director@factorystreetstudio.org or at 740-594-2302.
