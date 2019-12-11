Dozens of faculty members expressed their fears, observations and recommendations during a Faculty Senate meeting held Monday night which the Ohio University Board of Trustees president and vice president attended.
Held in Walter Hall, the lecture room was full to bursting with concerned university community members, from faculty to students. Signs boasting pro-faculty and anti-layoff messages lined the walls, and pins declaring “One Faculty OHIO” dotted chests in the crowd.
The goal of the two trustees’ attendance was to address questions and concerns about the university’s budget and prospective cuts. The goal of attendees was to learn the future of their jobs, or their coworkers’ jobs.
Because of this, there were questions aplenty, but answers did not seem to be forthcoming from the trustees.
Faculty members asked the trustees to answer questions about why certain things have been cut or neglected, such as the School of Dance’s building, which is dilapidated, and why faculty are being given higher workloads, without increases in salary, while university policy states that typical teaching loads for tenured faculty should be 12 credit hours, and non-tenure or part-time faculty is 15 credit hours.
One faculty member noted that the higher workload is on top of a lower incoming cohort of students.
While specific grievances were numerous, a core ideal bound the professors together: letting go faculty will damage the university’s academic mission.
“We’re pass the bone, into the marrow,” said Gary Holcomb, a professor of African American Literature.
The depth of faculty members’ concerns and passion seemed to take Board of Trustees President Dave Scholl aback.
“I’m trying to figure out how to address some obvious, real concerns you all have,” he began, before trying to address some of the specific concerns.
He noted that the salaries for administrators, to his knowledge, are mandated by state law to be competitive, and are market-based. However, he noted, faculty do not have such mandates nor a market-based aspect to their salaries. He also noted that the “demographic cliff is not here today but it is fast approaching,” and said board members are “informed” about the national and regional demographics of potential students.
Scholl advocated for “shared governance” by bringing faculty in for focus groups and discussion. However, he noted OU’s finances are “in a position of strength, currently” and advocated for the university identifying new ways to move forward, and “doing it strategically.”
Janelle Coleman, vice president of the board, said she was committing to getting faculty answers for the questions they asked.
“I know that an organization that stays the same, falls behind,” Coleman said. “I believe that none of us want this university to fall behind, so we need to make some changes. That’s what the board and President Nellis are trying to do.”
She advocated for more and transparent communication, and asked that attendees “assume positive intent with the board.”
Julie White, a political science professor and vice president of the OU chapter of the American Association of University Professors, said she believes if faculty were to organize, “now would be the time, following that meeting.”
Diane Ciekawy, a professor of Anthropology, said she felt there was a need to unionize.
“The imagination of this university’s upper administration is severely flawed — it can drive us off a cliff,” she said. “We spend our time studying cause and effect. We see that our liberal arts education is not being valued, and that is what our prospective students want.”
Loren Lybarger, president of the OU AAUP, spoke before the Faculty Senate, and advocated for the group to take it’s power back.
“What I hear and see is a demoralized faculty,” he said. “Even tenured faculty are facing layoffs and increasing workloads. We need to be an engaged and empowered faculty.”
White said she anticipated calls for a card drive or similar effort to start manifesting soon, but there are no concrete plans yet. Yesterday, the OU AAUP responded to a letter from OU President M. Duane Nellis, disagreeing with the message it spread and asking for clarification on what the administration will be doing in terms of budget cuts.
The group also released a white paper that offered an independent budget analysis, but no feedback has yet been offered to the group from OU administration.
“Clearly, faculty can be avoided,” Lybarger said.
Robin Muhammad, president of Faculty Senate, said she is hopeful the trustees heard the faculty member’s concerns.
“I think there is reimagining of the reimagining,” she said. “I think so because we have used our voices and shown collectiveness, that we’ve sent a fairly consistent message that we’re not just anxious, but angry too and want to be constructive about it.”
