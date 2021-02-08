An Ohio University Faculty Senate hearing recommended the Board of Trustees exonerate journalism Professor Yusuf Kalyango, saying the women accusing him of sexual assault did not have credible stories.
An Ohio University Faculty Senate Committee held a hearing in December that recommended Kalyango should be reinstated immediately as a full professor and should not lose his tenure after not being ensured adequate due process by the E.W. Scripps School of Journalism and the Scripps College of Communication.
Kalyango has been at the center of multiple Ohio University investigations related to allegations of sexual misconduct from at least two women, The Athens NEWS reported last year. University ethics committees and former Provost and Executive Vice President Chaden Djalali, recommended that he lose tenure and be fired.
According to documents provided by The Athens NEWS, a Faculty Senate Hearing Committee recommended in mid-December that Kalyango receive “reinstatement without delay as a tenured (full) Professor with all the rights and privileges.”
Ohio University said in a statement Monday that “the Yusuf Kalyango matter is ongoing, and the University is not currently able to comment on the details of the proceedings due to provisions within the faculty handbook.”
“However, it is important for the University community to understand that the recommendation of the Faculty Senate committee is only one step in a multi-step process and does not necessarily define the final outcome of any detenuring review,” the statement said.
Sitting on the committee was Faculty Senate Chair Robin Muhammad, Mark Franz, Sheryl House, Charles Lowery, Lauren McMills, Vladimir Marchenkov, and Yehong Shao-Lucas, according to the documents. They voted five to one to recommend restoring Kalyango.
The Faculty Senate committee was charged in December with reviewing Kalyango’s tenure revocation appeal through evidence and testimonies from women who alleged Kalyango mistreated them and from faculty members, according to the hearing committee report obtained by The Athens NEWS.
The Ohio University Board of Trustees will have the final say in the matter, the University statement said.
“The Ohio University Board of Trustees, as the ultimate decision maker in this process, is currently working on a schedule and procedure to consider the matter and the Faculty Senate recommendation,” the statement said.
Kalyango was suspended in 2018 by the university and the Scripps college after an investigation by the OU Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance, or the Title IX office, found that he sexually harassed a graduate student. Kalyango is still employed by the university to conduct research, but doesn’t have contact with students in the role.
The provided Faculty Senate hearing document found the two victim’s testimonies to be not credible.
“The hearing committee heard several testimonies like this one that directly contradicted or in some other way found holes in the ECRC report,” the document stated.
“Thus, clear and convincing evidence was not provided,” the document stated.
One of the women, former OU graduate student Tess Herman, who provided testimony before the committee, brought her case in 2017 to OU’s Title IX office, which found that she was harassed by Kalyango.
In 2019, Herman sued the University and Kalyango, alleging it violated her civil rights by empowering Kalyango and other faculty members to abuse their power after she was harassed and experienced retaliation on a school trip to Africa. The case resulted in a $90,000 settlement last year. Kalyango denied any wrongdoing throughout the process.
The hearing committee also found that her role in the investigation “crossed the line between what is appropriate and professional and can damage the integrity” of a university investigation, according to the document.
Michael Fradin, Herman’s counsel in the federal lawsuit, said he was not surprised by the committee’s decision because he said he believes it to be a larger problem than Kalyango.
“I was disappointed, but not surprised, that the University is also blaming the victim here and attempting to narrow the protection afforded by Title IX,” Fradin said in an email. “Sadly, this is a systemic problem and until there are meaningful changes to the University’s treatment of its victims, this kind of harm to students will likely continue.”
Another woman who testified, Lindsay Boyle, filed her case in 2018 seeking damages for incidents that happened in 2011 and 2012 on abroad trips, The Athens NEWS reported.
According to the report, Boyle, who admitted to lying in 2012 about the validity of sexual misconduct allegations against Kalyango, and came forward at the urging of other faculty members. The Athens NEWS reported Boyle said she had initially lied to preserve professional and academic opportunities.
The hearing committee was not convinced by Boyle’s testimony, either.
“It appears that (Boyle’s) testimony was sought to build a case against Dr. Kalyango outside the normal procedures” of a Title IX investigation, the document stated.
One student, Olivia Gemarro, a senior studying English, creative writing and sociology/criminology said she was deeply troubled when she heard the news that Kalyango was being recommended for full reinstatement.
“I was absolutely appalled and disgusted, it was definitely an insult — not just as a woman at this university, but also as a survivor as well — to see what amounts to an administrative punch in the face,” Gemarro said.
Gemarro said she could not understand why the Faculty Senate could decide the way they did.
“Call it naive, I didn’t think professionals could hand down such a terrible ruling,” Gemarro said. “I wonder if they would be able to look a survivor such as myself in the eye and explain why that is OK.”
Kalyango did not return requests for comment by publication time.
In a Monday evening meeting, the Faculty Senate was set to discuss the hearings’ findings as an agenda-amending addition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.