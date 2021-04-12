The Ohio University Faculty Senate committee that found journalism professor Yusuf Kalyango should maintain his tenure and was tasked by the Board of Trustees to reassess their conclusions, instead reaffirmed their original findings, according to a document obtained by The Athens Messenger.
“The hearing committee affirms its original decision calling for the reinstatement of Professor Yusuf Kalyango as a tenured faculty member of Ohio University,” the document states.
Kalyango was suspended in 2018 by the university in consultation with the Scripps College of Communication after an investigation by the OU Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance, or the Title IX office. He’s also been embattled in lawsuits since, concerning the sexual misconduct allegations — including a suit filed against Scripps College, alleging racial discrimination.
The Board of Trustees rejected the Faculty Senate committee report Friday, voting instead to strip Kalyango of tenure and directed President Duane Nellis to take appropriate action against him.
The resolution presented to the BoT stated members had reviewed both cases against Kalyango, and also examined video recordings and transcripts of the Faculty Senate committee’s hearings, causing the BoT to overrule the committee’s verdict.
The Board also found inconsistencies in Kalyango’s testimony.
The recently-released and reconsidered report defends at length the actions taken by the committee and standard of evidence used in the review of Kalyango’s tenure status. The report was submitted three days after the deadline, The Athens NEWS reported.
The original report utilized the ‘clear and convincing’ evidentiary standard, which was a source of umbrage for the Ohio University Board of Trustees because it was different from the standard used in both investigations into Kalyango conducted by the Office for Equity and Civil Rights Compliance, or Title IX office. The committee report defended the decision to use this standard.
The report argued the ‘clear and convincing’ evidentiary standard was mandated within the tenure hearing procedures from the OU Office of Legal Affairs, created years ago, the document said.
According to the document, Ohio University legal counsel did not request a change in the procedure prior to the hearing, and the report maintained the use of the clear and convincing standard goes back to the 1990s.
The Board of Trustees also requested that the committee outline explicit findings in its reconsideration report during the March board meeting. There is allegedly an “extensive record,” referenced in the report, but The Athens Messenger has not yet received access to the detailed transcript.
The report also made explicit the finding that journalism Professor Michael Sweeney admitted that he spoke to The Athens News in 2018 and expressed his support for the graduate students, while the investigation into the allegations of sexual harassment against Kalyango was still ongoing, the documents state. He also defended his involvement during the cross-examination by legal counsel for the respondent
The Board of Trustees had asked that the committee explain why the university legal counsel was not allowed to question Kalyango. The committee responded by saying the legal counsel didn’t request to cross-examine Kalyango and did not ask to amend the hearing’s itinerary to allow time for questioning while changing the schedule for other matters.
“These requests from the University’s legal counsel were allowed, so the hearing committee notes the Board’s objection, but concludes that the University’s legal counsel is responsible for not raising the issue of cross-examination in a timely manner,” the reconsideration report said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.