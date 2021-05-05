Athens Ward 4 Democratic primary challenger Alan Swank routed incumbent City Council Member Chris Fahl in the election Tuesday, spelling a November shake-up for Athens City Council.
Swank won the Fourth Ward Primary with 65% (184) of the vote, to Fahl’s 98 votes, representing the rest of the votes tallied. The Fourth Ward race was the only Athens County election in the May Primary.
Fahl, who was apparently not in Athens when the primary happened, told The Athens Messenger via text that she wanted to congratulate Swank.
“It is a good thing for our democracy for people to run for office,” Fahl said via text. “Someone has to lose, but no matter who wins our democracy wins.”
Fahl has served on council since 2009, and has not faced a challenge in those 12 years.
Swank thanked Fahl for running a positive campaign that focused on issues.
“I think it is very healthy when we have contested races if we don't have contested races, we don't have conversation,” Swank said. “And if we don't have conversation, we don't have a democratic process.”
Swank added he was relieved his extensive campaign had come to an end, and with a victory no less.
“I had a good night's sleep,” Swank said. “To have those results come in around eight — was very pleasing after putting all that work.”
Swank, who spoke to The Athens Messenger while taking a break from collecting yard signs, said his extensive campaigning and focus on the issues won him the day with an overwhelming victory.
Every — or close — Fourth Ward resident received a personal knock on the door from Swank. This, he said, helped foster recognition and conversation among voters.
“People just want to be heard and have their feelings heard and most people realize conversation is the best thing to resolve an issue or a problem,” Swank said.
Swank ran a campaign in the early months of 2021 focused on housing issues, fiscal responsibility and criticism for the current government for failing to follow through with racial equity promises
In a candidates forum in March, Swank placed an emphasis on affordable and quality housing for senior citizens, a group he said has increasingly had a challenging time with finding proper accommodations.
He said, through his own experience as volleyball coach at Athens High School, he has seen how seniors may pick up and leave town because they cannot find housing.
Swank is currently the chair of the Athens Arts, Parks and Recreation Advisory Board and was the first president of the Far East Side Neighborhood Association.
Swank’s community involvement includes his past service as vice president of the East Elementary School’s PTO, The Athens NEWS reported.
Swank said for the next months leading up to the November election, he will stay engaged and focused on helping the Athens community.
“What I'm going to do is stay engaged— so if elected in November — I can hit the ground running,” Swank said.
Swank thanked the Fourth Ward voters for their participation despite intermittent storms.
“I truly, truly, truly appreciate all the voters regardless of who they chose, who got out and exercised their constitutional rights,” Swank said.
Swank’s election in the Democratic primary could spell a total shake-up of the Athens City Council makeup, candidate Damon Krane said on Facebook.
“Chris Fahl's resounding defeat in the Athens 4th Ward City Council primary race is a massive rejection of our city's status quo – especially when it comes to the status quo surrounding housing and racial justice,” Krane said on Facebook.
Swank said he supports dialogue and contested elections, but said he hopes candidates avoid “personalities,” and stick to the issues that affect Athens. He added he looks forward to candidate forums in November for contested elections.
“I am sure I will learn some things listening to citizens talk,” Swank said.
Democratic candidate Solveig Speldjnes filed for the First Ward seat, currently held by outgoing Councilmember Arian Smedley, who announced in January that she was not seeking reelection. Krane and Iris Virjee have filed to run as independents for at-large seats.
