Athens City Council Member Chris Fahl is going to face a primary challenge — a first for her since 2009.
Fahl will face off against Alan Swank in the Ward 4 Democratic primary, the only contested primary in the City of Athens.
Athens City Council Ward 4 encompasses the near east side, far east side, and portions of Ohio University South Green.
Fahl welcomed the challenge, saying choosing to run for office is a way to strengthen American democracy.
“Especially right now in the time that we are in, its important that we all take care of our democracy — and running for office is the way we strengthen our democracy,” Fahl said.
Swank said he was running for the office because he has served on the Athens Arts, Parks and Rec advisory board, as well as the Far East Side Neighborhood Association board. He added he has been very passionate about city issues for years.
“Running for city council seemed like the logical next step for community service and involvement,” Swank said.
Fahl said she believes her experience and track record will win her the day in the May primary.
“I have experience, I’ve been pretty effective because a lot of stuff that is now in place that a lot of people take for granted weren't around before, started because some of them started under my committees,” Fahl said.
She said her work in sustainability and fracking safety, as well as her role in the city’s comprehensive plans — which she has helped on two of now — will convince voters she is the right choice for Ward 4.
Swank said if elected, he would pursue a fiscally-minded approach to city government. He said he believes in providing opportunities to community members.
“The more opportunities we can provide for people to maximize their potential — the better off and healthier a community will be,” Swank said.
He also said he wants to improve on issues everyone faces, and make the city a desirable place to live for everyone.
One issue he stressed was the lack of access to affordable and quality senior housing in Athens.
“That need is as acute as it's ever been,” Swank said.
Swank said rather than passing new laws and regulations, the city needs to look at laws currently on the books and see if they are being enforced and to what degree.
“If we are not enforcing them, look at them and ask if they are something that needs to stay on the books,” Swank said.
Swank and Fahl both agreed that traffic safety was a concern for Ward 4, and they both said they would work to improve the issue.
Athens city government has been criticized in the past, by some outgoing council members and former mayoral candidate Damon Krane of lacking dialogue, and rarely deliberating on matters.
Fahl disputed this, saying controversy is not always the best solution.
“I think that sometimes people see controversy as dialogue,” Fahl said. “Which is not the only way to make decisions in a collaborative process”
Swank said diversity of voice and opinion is essential for a strong government.
“It's paramount that council have more than one or two voices for fiscal restraint and sensitivity to those facing hardships,” Swank said.
When it comes to campaigning during the pandemic, Fahl and Swank may take different approaches.
Fahl told The Athens Messenger she doesn’t use Facebook or social media, but doesn’t believe that will set her back in getting her message out there.
She said she regularly handles community outreach through emails and through her work on the city comprehensive plan, and feels like she has good contact with her current constituents.
However, she stressed the need to safely campaign.
“Campaigns are a good opportunity to talk about vision and what's been done in the past,” Fahl said. “I think the big challenge is COVID, because people need to continue social distancing until we have almost everyone vaccinated.”
Swank also said there was a need to safely campaign. He said he will be employing social media and creating a website, as well as holding what he calls virtual “streethalls,” which he would hold so he “can have a conversation with the residents of this ward.”
“You can safely distribute materials door to door, phoning is more difficult in this day and age,” Swank said. “Because of spam calls.”
