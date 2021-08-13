After a year like no other in living memory, thousands happily flocked to The Athens County Fairgrounds this week for a return to the fair.
Entertainment, including local music and fair rides returned in full swing, and the farm shows proceeded this year with spectators filling the show barn, a far cry from last year’s significantly reduced admission.
Fair attendees, too, enjoyed tasty fried food as they came in numbers greater than in 2019. Matt Day, senior Fair Board president, said about four hundred more people attended Thursday’s demolition derby than in 2019, despite some sweltering temperatures and heat advisory.
Those same temperatures resulted in the fair board’s decision to allow farmers and competitors to take their non-sale and breeding animals home, something usually not permitted until the market sale has been completed. The choice was made to allow this as with less animals in the barn, the less heat being passed around.
“When you think about a 1,300 pound steer or a 1,300 pound heifer, that’s a 1,300 pound heater that is 101 degrees right there. It’s all that body heat,” said Day. “The more animals who get out of the barn, the cooler the barn is going to be.”
According to Day, most of the breeding stock ended up going home with their owners.
Those animals that did stay on the grounds were kept cool with fans and water misters. One fair attendee kept her granddaughter’s championship market turkey cool by spraying it down with water. The turkey weighed in a over 50 pounds, making it difficult for the bird to get up on its feet.
With the structure for the championship market animals not designed to house so much electrical equipment, breaker blows happened at various times, prompting calls to the fair board office to fix the issue.
“(Other than removing them from the grounds), you just make sure they stay as comfortable as you can,” said Ahston Tucker, the newly crowned Athens County Fair King. “Make sure they have nice, cold, fresh water and fans going all the time. Just trying to keep them as cool and comfortable as possible.”
Cooling stations for attendees were available as well
Despite the heat, the animals faired well with none reported overheating and the fair continued on.
“We are very happy with how it’s going,” Day said. “Our gate has been up for the week. It seems like everybody’s enjoying the fair this year.”
Day said it was good to “get back to some kind of normalcy.”
“There’s people I haven’t basically seen in two years because I only see them at the fair,” Day said. “It’s great to have that back.”
One participant in the Junior Fair, Jackson Bartoe, 11, said his sign at his fair stall welcomed people back to the fair.
Bartoe, who was showing a pig this year, said he showed a cow at last year’s reduced show without spectators. He thanked the Fair Board for putting together a successful fair.
Jack Sigman, of Coolville, said he does not come to the fair every year, but was disappointed to hear last year the public would not be admitted.
“I was disappointed, I look forward to the fair,” Sigman said.
Tatiana Mezitis, 20, said the atmosphere felt normal to previous years despite the heat.
“I’m just happy to be here — it’s always nice,” Mezitis said. “It’s very community oriented and its mostly open air so there’s the safety side.”
Dave Delaney, 53, said he comes to the fair to watch the livestock auction. He was glad to be back in the stands.
Ashley Lockhart, 17, was showing her goats in the Senior show and won senior class showmanship and showmanship overall for goats.
She said because of the time commitment she puts into her goats, she does not have much time to see her friends. The fair, she said, is always a great opportunity for her to hang out with her friends, something taken from her by the pandemic last year.
She said last year, there was no showmanship competition.
“I was just heartbroken over that,” Lockhart said.
She said it just feels good to be back.
“It feels great,” Lockhart said.
Alex Hulvalchick contributed to this story.
