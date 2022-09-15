Fall Brew Fest

The beer was refreshing and the scenery was beautiful from the rooftop of the Athens City Parking Garage. The Ohio Brew Week sponsored event was a delight for all those who attended.

 Messenger Photo by John Halley

There was plenty of brews and bands both on tap at the annual Fall Fest this past weekend.

