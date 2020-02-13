A bomb scare led to an evacuation of Walmart and a search of the property after the Athens Police Department received report of a threat on Tuesday evening. The threat was found to be false and Walmart resumed operations around 11 p.m.
According to a statement from Lt. Adam Claar, at approximately 7:27 p.m. on Feb. 11, the ADP received a phone call regarding a bomb threat at the Athens Walmart on East State Street.
The business was evacuated for investigation. No one was allowed in or out of the business. K-9s from the Ohio University Police Department were utilized in the investigation and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the State Fire Marshall’s Office are also involved in the investigation, APD reported.
Citizens were asked to avoid the area.
The statement noted that a false report of injuries to safety personnel or citizens circulated.
“We would like to clarify that there have been no injuries as a result of this incident,” the statement concluded.
Around 11 p.m. the threat was deemed false, and the business was reopened.
The ADP released a second statement at around 11:10 p.m. “At this time there are no known risks to the public. An investigation will continue into the threat. An additional update will be made as information becomes available.”
As of the time of printing the ADP had no new information. The investigation is ongoing.
