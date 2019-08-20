NELSONVILLE — It took several hours of fiddling, but a familiar player came out on top.
Benjamin Lin was named the 2019 Ohio State Oldtime Fiddlers’ Contest grand champion at Stuart’s Opera House on Friday evening, adding another successful notch to his young career in music.
He and his brothers are longtime participants of the Nelsonville contest, held each year during the Parade of the Hills festival.
Even with the winner named, the thirst for music had not been quenched — Lin and fellow player Joe Lautzenheiser joined together for one last song to conclude the evening.
With Lin playing his fiddle and Lautzenheiser on guitar, one last song soared through the rafters of the opera house theater.
The two musicians were among 23 contestants who played at this year’s event. During the competition, each contestant had four minutes to perform a hoedown and a waltz for a panel of judges. The experts were looking for qualities such as ability, authenticity and rhythm.
Ultimately, Lin took the top prize for the night and also placed first in the 13-18 age category. Musicianship runs in the family: brothers David and Matthew placed second and third, respectively, in that age category.
Matthew was the grand champion in 2018. Older brother Andrew won top honors in 2013 and 2015.
For Benjamin Lin, a native of Lexington, Kentucky, this marked his fourth year competing on the Stuart’s Opera House stage. He’s been playing the fiddle and violin for well over a decade with the assistance of private teachers, and credits his brothers’ influence in contributing to his desire to play.
“I’ve heard my brothers playing all the time, so I’ve been exposed to it pretty much since I was born,” Lin said. “Since I grew up hearing it and we already had a fiddle, I figured might as well learn it and I get to compete with them.”
Lautzenheiser took first place in the 19-54 category on Friday and has taken the top prize in the Ohio State contest in previous years. Other winners of the night included Meg Litteral, who placed first in the 55 and up category, and Maggie Hoffman, who won the 12 and under category.
A native of North Lawrence near Akron, Lautzenheiser has played the fiddle for 15 years, and has spent a dozen of those years competing in the state contest. Lautzenheiser said he was initially inspired by cousins and friends who also played fiddle, and was assisted by six private teachers along the way.
By now, Lin and Lautzenheiser are veterans of state and national fiddle competitions. Both have played at the Weezer National Oldtime Fiddlers Competition in Idaho and the Grand Master Fiddler Championship in Nashville.
On Friday, Lin performed tunes like “Grey Eagle” and “Dog Hill,” with Lautzenheiser playing “Say Old Man” and “I Love You So Much It Hurt.” Song selection is about balancing a player’s familiarity with the music along with a song showing off one’s technical abilities.
“I’ve spent a lot of time on (the songs), so those are some of the ones I’m a lot more familiar with and it’s a little easier to play them,” Lin said. “But most of them are actually pretty unique and you don’t hear them a lot. I like playing things that are pushing the normal tunes you usually play.”
Lin, a high school junior, stays busy with school and soccer when he is not practicing his stringed instruments. He hopes to continue his musical pursuits and is considering a career in music.
Lautzenheiser too keeps busy outside of his fiddling, with his work at a mechanical company, helping out on his parents’ organic livestock farm and in restoring a house. Going forward, he wants to keep playing music and work on arranging music alongside his wife, who plays piano. Lautzenheiser said the best thing about music is all about getting to experiment and continuing to share his work with others.
“I like to branch out into sharing music with people in a way that shares more messages,” he said. “I love playing tunes with people, it’s great fun sharing the history and music that ultimately changes people’s lives.”
