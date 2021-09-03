A mother, son and grandson are facing criminal charges after a months-long drug investigation led to arrests Thursday in Glouster, a release said.
Paul Losey Sr., 47, was indicted Monday in Athens County Common Pleas Court with engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony. His son, Paul “PJ” Losey Jr., 27, was indicted under the same charge. Paul Losey Sr.’s mother, Patricia Spears, is charged in Athens County Municipal Court with permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony.
The Athens County Prosecutor’s Office executed an arrest warrant Thursday afternoon at Losey Sr.’s home while the Athens County Sheriff’s Office simultaneously executed a search warrant at Spears’ home. In addition to around $2,300 in cash, officers also confiscated fentanyl, methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.
Athens County Prosecutor’s Office Chief Investigator Jay Barrett said Losey Sr. was found in a parked car in his driveway with drugs and cash in his lap.
Losey Sr. was arraigned under a $100,000 bond on Friday in front of Judge Patrick Lang. Losey Jr. is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. Spears was released on her own recognizance and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 13 at 2 p.m.
Other charges against additional people involved may be pending.
“Chief Investigator Jay Barrett and (First Assistant Prosecutor) Meg Saunders put a lot of work into this investigation as they do every day in trying to remove drugs from our community,” Athens County Prosecutor Keller Blackburn said. “We have a cyclical problem of addiction, drug trade and property crimes We are here to help those struggling with addiction and we will continue to eliminate the drug supply.”
