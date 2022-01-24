NELSONVILLE — When Lezlee Armes’ husband Jeff died battling a fire in Nelsonville last May, she found herself a single mom of two with no clear path to paying off the home mortgage she and her husband finalized only two days prior. Then she got a call from the Tunnels to Towers Foundation.
“They told me that they were going to pay my entire mortgage. I have never had to pay a penny,” Lezlee Armes said. “When they called me and told me, I literally burst out in tears.”
Now, Lezlee Armes, her in-laws and Nelsonville Division of Fire Chief Harry Barber are working to give back to Tunnels to Towers, organizing a 5k run and walk in Nelsonville to benefit injured and fallen first responders, veterans and their families.
The event is planned for May 1, a day prior to the first anniversary of Jeff Armes’s death.
“I wanted to do something to honor my husband around the anniversary,” Lezlee Armes said. “I don’t want to sit in the house, all sad and cooped up. I wanted to do something to honor his life, because that’s what he would have wanted.”
In addition to Armes, the event will also recognize Nelsonville Police Department Officer Scott Dawley, who died in a three-vehicle crash in August, as well as all fallen and injured first responders, Lezlee Armes said.
The foundation was founded in memory of Firefighter Stephen Gerard Siller, Chairman and CEO Frank Siller said in a statement.
“The first Tunnel to Towers 5K run in New York City was organized by my family to honor our brother FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller who laid down his life to save others on 9/11,” Frank Siller said. “Now more than 20 years later, we are proud to see Lezlee organizing a Tunnel to Towers 5K in her hometown to honor her husband, fallen Firefighter Jeff Armes. Every Tunnel to Towers 5K Run and Walk is a tribute not only to the lives lost on 9/11, but to all the first responders around the country who have willingly given up their lives to keep us safe every day.”
The foundation has three major programs, the website says. The “Fallen First Responder Home Program,” from which Lezlee Armes’s family received aid, pays off mortgages for families of fallen law enforcement officers and firefighters who died on duty or as a result of 9/11, leaving young children behind.
A similar program provides mortgage-free homes to families of fallen veterans, while the third program provides mortgage-free smart homes to catastrophically injured veterans and first responders, helping them reclaim independence.
The May 1 event will support all the programs of the foundation.
In her husband’s memory, Lezlee Armes also helped last month to organize the fire department’s annual toy give-away for children in the Nelsonville-York school district, as well as its annual Christmas basket program, which provides warm meals to families at the holidays. She said involving herself in the community is a way of giving back while continuing the work of her husband.
“Jeff as a person, he loved to do things for the community,” Lezlee Armes said. “And I’m a nurse, and giving back to the community makes me feel good, and, you know, this is stuff that Jeff had always done. He would want it to be continued.”
Lezlee Armes encouraged those who want to participate in the 5k event to register sooner rather than later, in part to ensure enough T-shirts for participants. Registration is available at www.T2Trun.org.
The event is also seeking donations and individual and business sponsors, with different incentive levels ranging from $250 to $2,500. Sponsorships help with the cost of the event while ensuring the event can raise more money for the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, Lezlee Armes said. She encouraged those interested in sponsoring the event to contact her by email at nelsonville@t2t.org.
