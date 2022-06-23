NEW MARSHFIELD — To a complete stranger, New Marshfield resident, Beverly Dicken’s, personality and priorities might sound reminiscent of a classic TV moms from one of those idyllic 1950’s situation comedies, like “Leave it to Beaver,” and “The Donna Reed Show.”
Suffice it to say that, just like “”June Cleaver” and “Donna Stone,” Dicken proudly found her bliss in life through being a devoted mother and homemaker.
However, Dicken has one unique distinction that sets her apart from these classic characters: on December 4, 2021, she became a great-great grandmother to her family’s second set of fifth generation twins.
According to Dicken’s granddaughter, Carrie Conley, she has spent her entire life in New Marshfield where she attended Waterloo High School. After graduating, she got married and started a family.
Aside from working at Ohio University’s Nelson Dining Hall for several years, Dicken spent the biggest part of her life caring for the family she cherished. Conley reinforced that, “to my grandmother her family was her life, and she loved each and every one of us unconditionally!”
She went onto describe her grandmother as, “caring, loving and was someone who never, ever, lied. Also, over the years, I have never heard her ever tell any member of the family “no” if they needed her help.”
Although Dicken chose a life that kept her out of the public spotlight — on December 18, 1975 that all changed when Conley and her sister were born and became the family’s first set of fifth generation twins.
As a result, a story about this event, along with a picture that represented several generations of the families women, was featured in The Athens Messenger.
After Conley’s daughter gave birth to the family’s second set of fifth generation twins, they decided to recreate their earlier photograph. One of the elements that made this picture even more sentimental for Conley involved her five-month old grandaughters — Bristol Rae and Brynleigh Austin Merrill — wearing the same outfits she and her sister had worn 46 years earlier in the original photograph.
Besides Dicken, Conley and the twins, also pictured are their mother, Cailyn Merrill and their other great-grandmother, Tammy Johnson.
Conley noted that, “The picture wasn’t hard to arrange. Everyone just stood sat or kneeled where they needed to be and we got the shot.”
Since her husband passed away two years ago, Dicken spends most of her time at home. However, she does make it a point to attend church once a week.
Conley stated, “although my grandmother doesn’t leave the house much, she spends her days doing what she loved the most-being surrounded by her family.”
