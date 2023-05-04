NELSONVILLE — Next weekend, a homegrown business will officially set up shop in the lot at 615 W. Washington St. that once housed the Coffee Cup Restaurant from 1992-2011.
According to the lot's new owner Rebecca Lyon, "Fannin Family Farms has agreed to use the space to make their hyperlocal grown vegetable starts, produce, flowers, hanging baskets and house plants available to the community."
Lyon added, "The new use for the space is going to expand an already successful Nelsonville business."
Longtime Nelsonville residents Ben and Abby Fannin own Fannin Family Farms Greenhouse and Farm Stand, currently at 631 W. Washington St., Nelsonville.
"We're very happy about this move," Abby Fannin said. "This will be a great location for us and our customers because so many people around here still remember the old Coffee Cup."
Over 50 years ago, Roy and Joan Smith opened the original Coffee Cup Restaurant in downtown Nelsonville. In 1992, two of their sons relocated the establishment to Route 33, where it remained until a fire destroyed it on April 19, 2011.
Lyon said she moved from Columbus to Nelsonville four years ago because "This town has so much to offer that many small towns do not — like the Hocking River, Hocking College, Stuart's Opera House, Rocky Boots — and affordable housing."
Since living in Nelsonville had so many obvious perks, Lyon couldn't figure out why the lot where the Coffee Cup once stood had continued to remain empty.
Eager to solve this mystery, Lyon contacted the Athens County Land Bank once they posted the property for sale.
Technically, land banks are nonprofits that strategically acquire vacant/abandoned properties to increase their property value and make them productive again.
"I started the process of purchasing the property in February 2021," Lyon recalled. "After countless hours of meetings with both city and county officials, the official signing day finally happened in August 2023."
Afterward, Athens County Land Bank started cleaning up, removing over 150 used tires from the property.
In turn, Lyon disposed of three small buildings that were beyond repair and several bags of trash.
Lyon admits that there were moments when she began questioning her decision to buy the property. However, she was inspired to see this project through the words of President Teddy Roosevelt, who famously once said, "Nothing in the world is worth having, or worth doing, unless it means effort, pain and difficulty!"
For the Fannins, growing fruits, vegetables and flowers is a long-standing family tradition. Abby detailed, "When my husband was little, his mother would take him with her to her horticulture classes. So, he's been interested in gardening all his life."
Abby also shares Lyon's admiration for the Nelsonville area.
"When we decided to make this move, it was important to our family to keep this business in our community," Abby said. "Because this is our home, and this is where our family and friends are.
"People around here have really come to depend on us for everything from starts to birthday and Mother's Day gifts." Abby continued. "And, in the Fall, one of our best-selling items is our pumpkins!"
Over Mother's Day weekend, Abby and Ben Fannin plan to hold a special celebration to commemorate their business's recent move, including a food truck.
Fannin Family Farms Greenhouse and Farm Stand will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. seven days a week. For more information on Fannin Family Farms, visit their official Facebook page, facebook.com/FanninFamilyFarms.
