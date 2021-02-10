NELSONVILLE – Move over Cupid, there’s a new matchmaker in town! This one won't point you to your soul mate, but it will help you find local projects that you may fall in love with.
Cause Connector, a new "match-making" service, is a giving website that connects people who want to make a difference with local, nonprofit projects working in Appalachian Ohio’s communities.
Cause Connector was developed by the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio (FAO), who announced the website in a press release on Wednesday. According to the release, the website was developed as a new way to give to communities and causes that are specific towards a donator's interest this Valentine’s Day and beyond.
"At CauseConnector.org, donors can easily search for projects serving local communities, including Athens County, across the areas of arts and culture, community and economic development, education, environmental stewardship, and health and human services," the press released stated. "This Valentine’s Day, you can honor a loved one with a gift to a project they will love – or give on Cause Connector to make your Valentine a favorite cause or community."
According to Cara Dingus Brook, FAO’s president and CEO, the website was also designed to support the many local non-profits in Appalachian Ohio.
“We created Cause Connector to connect donors who want to make a difference with investment-ready projects in our local communities,” Dingus Brook said. “Our region is full of leaders with innovative solutions and ideas for helping others, and Cause Connector is a new technology designed to support their success.”
According to the press release, Appalachian Ohio has access to fewer grant and scholarship dollars per capita than the rest of the state. This “philanthropy gap” means the region’s students, nonprofits, schools, and community organizations have less financial support to continue education, meet pressing needs, and pursue opportunities.
"Cause Connector was built with the philanthropy gap in mind so that donors can help to fund projects that need their support in the region right now while also building resources for future projects," the press release stated.
Gifts made on Cause Connector will support a project that is ready to launch now as well as future projects through endowments dedicated to Appalachian Ohio’s communities, the release stated.
Long-term resources for the Nelsonville area can also be supported with a gift to the Nelsonville Community Foundation Fund on Cause Connector. Gifts to the Nelsonville Community Foundation Fund are eligible for a special matching opportunity.
Nonprofits on Cause Connector have until April 9 to receive funding to make their projects possible, which means donors can share support well beyond Valentine’s Day. The press release states that gifts of all sizes are welcome at CauseConnector.org and will receive match to increase the impact of their gift during this inaugural round of Cause Connector.
