The inaugural graduating class of Hocking College’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program will present a fashion show. This event will take place April 22 at The Lodge at Hocking College from 6-9pm.
Ticket prices for the show are $20 for general admission or $75 for VIP admission. General admission will include entry at 6:30 p.m., general seating and a cash bar. VIP admission includes entry at 6 p.m., front row seating, a VIP lounge, a designer meet and greet, hors d’oeuvres and a complimentary drink ticket.
All the proceeds from this event will support the Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising Scholarship Fund through the Hocking College Foundation.
For more information on this event visit https://www.hocking.edu/fashion-show.
Since autumn 2020, HC’s Fashion Design & Retail Merchandising program has been providing students with a unique two-year pathway geared to help them successfully enter the fashion & retail markets.
For more information on this program contact Program Manager, Coral Wedel, by email: wedelc@hocking.edu or by phone: 740-753-6425.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.