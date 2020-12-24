The officers of the Athens City Police Department have cause for celebration, as the next three years of their union contract has been approved by Athens City Council, despite concerns from local activists and citizens that the contract may allow for officers’ misdeeds to be swept under the rug.
The concern stems from one specific portion of the contract that discusses record retention and overtime, and has been publicly denounced by local activist group Athens County Copwatch. The group held a press conference on Dec. 15 to try and sway council and city residents on the matter, hoping for the contract to be altered or at least not approved by an emergency measure.
The contract was approved on an emergency basis by Athens City Council on Monday, Dec. 21 due to the imminent winter holiday break, with members seeking to have the matter settled before Jan. 1, 2021. The contract approval was introduced to Council in legislation on Dec. 7, 2020 and Council meets every other week.
Copwatch expressed concern in it’s December press conference about the department’s policy that allows officers to have previous misconduct records withdrawn from their personnel file and kept in a separate file, allowing their records to appear without fault.
Damon Krane, one of the most vocal members of Copwatch, said he discussed the matter with city of Athens Human Resources Director Ron Lucas. Lucas allegedly told Krane that the city is only legally required to keep public records for two years.
Officers are allowed to request that oral reprimands are removed from personnel records when a year has passed since the reprimand, and written notice can also be expunged after eighteen months if requested. Suspensions can be removed from a personnel file two years after the incident is documented, the “expired documents” then cannot be used for “subsequent disciplinary action,” according to copies of the union contract received and publicized by Athens County Copwatch.
Krane and other members of Copwatch argue that this allows officers to be “absolved” of potentially violent offenses in as little as a year, and a pattern of misconduct can also be hidden and not taken into account for discipline.
Under the new contract, officers will also receive a 2.25 percent wage increase for officers during 2021, with potential for raises in the two remaining years of the contract.
This isn’t the first matter concerning equity in policing facing City Council in 2020. On June 22, Council passed a short resolution declaring racism a public health crisis and specifically calling for several actions to be taken within the city, including that:
- The mayor create a work group to promote racial equity, community engagement and build partnerships with that “have a history of fighting racism,” as stated by Council member Sarah Grace, who proposed the legislation.
- Elected officials receive racial equity training.
- The city’s code be reviewed “under a lens of racial equity.”
- And human resource actions will be taken under the same lens of racial equity, including hiring, firing and bonuses.
No such groups, reviews or other actions have been taken.
In October, Krane noted that the city council members had cited “no problem” with racism in local policing, and that reallocation of police funding would be out of the question.
Copwatch members have raised several alternative policing models that could be used to prevent violence in Athens, and also have called specifically for radical action, including:
- De-militarize the department by removing deadly weapons
- Defund the department and redirect funding to social services
- Decriminalize all drug use and sex work as a harm reduction measure
- Make illegal no-knock and quick-knock warrants, in addition to civil asset forfeiture and the cash bail system
- Renegotiate the APD contract with community input
- Implement a hiring freeze to enact a strict hiring process
- Allow for community input on the city budgeting process
The new police union contract will take effect Jan. 1, 2021 and last through Dec. 31, 2023.
