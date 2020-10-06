THE PLAINS — A fire that was reported at about 1:15 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 resulted in the death of an elderly man.
The Plains Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mickey West said he called the fire in, having spotted it while driving past the structure, located at 14 Bean Hollow Road.
Details of the deceased individual have not been released.
The Ohio State Fire Marshal came to the scene. The Marshal ruled the fire was accidental in nature.
The York Township Volunteer Fire Department also responded to the scene, in addition to the York Twp. Fire Department Box5 Rehab Unit.
