A two vehicle crash resulted in a fatality early Thursday morning, the State Highway Patrol reports.
At approximately 12:58 a.m. on June 18, troopers with the Athens post of the State Highway Patrol responded to a two-vehicle crash reported with entrapment on Congress Run Road, outside Glouster.
Byron Schoolcraft, 51, of Trimble, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Athens County Coroners Office.
The Patrol reported that Schoolcraft was traveling south on Congress Run Road in a 2003 Chevrolet pickup "at a high rate of speed," before traveling left of center and striking a 2005 Ford Explorer that was moving north on Congress Run Road. Schoolcraft's vehicle continued off the roadway, struck a tree and overturned.
The Ford was driven by Jeff Dye, 38, of Glouster, who sustained minor injuries from the incident. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the crash and the crash remains under investigation.
The Athens Highway Patrol Post was assisted by the Athens County Sheriff’s Department, Jacksonville Volunteer Fire Department, the Athens County Coroner’s Office, Athens County EMS, and the Ohio Investigative Unit in responding to this crash.
