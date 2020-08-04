A Grove City man has died following a crash that took place at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 2 on Route 33 near Hawks Nest Road in Alexander Township.
Asher Messer, 19, was pronounced dead on scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office.
Messer was driving a 2003 Hyundai Elantra moving east on Route 33, when he lost control and slid left of center into the path of a 1999 Ford F-350 pickup moving west on Route 33, driven by Joseph Fletcher, 32, of Milford, Michigan.
The impact caused the pickup to overturn and come to rest on its side. Debris from the crash also struck a 2013 Ford F-150 also traveling west on Route 33. The vehicle was driven by John Dozbush, 53, of Redford, Michigan.
Fletcher was taken to OhioHealth O’Bleness Hospital by Athens County Emergency Medical Services. Dozbush was uninjured.
The Ohio Department of Transportation closed the highway for approximately four hours to help investigators clear the scene. Alcohol is not suspected as a factor, and safety belts were in use. The crash remains under investigation.
