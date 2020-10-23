A two-vehicle crash on Route 50 left one dead and three other critically injured on Thursday afternoon.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Route 50 and Ervin Road at approximately 2:59 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 22. The deceased is Freda Carsey of New Marshfield
According to a press release from the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP), a 2012 Chevrolet Impala, driven by Ruth A. Krebs, was traveling westbound on Route 50 when it collided with a 2008 Toyota Camry, driven by Carsey.
Carsey’s vehicle, was traveling southbound on Ervin Road when it failed to yield from a stop sign while crossing Route 50. Carsey’s vehicle was then reportedly struck by Krebs’ vehicle.
In total, four people were injured due to the crash.
Carsey was pronounced dead on scene by the Athens County Coroner’s Office according to the OSHP.
Rj Socia, 12, a passenger in Carsey’s vehicle, was flown from the scene to the Children’s Hospital via a medical helicopter with reported life threatening injuries.
Krebs was taken from the scene to O’Bleness Memorial Hospital by Athens County EMS, as was her 16-year-old passenger, Kaylee A. Krebs. Both sustained serious injuries from the crash, according to the OSHP press release.
The OSHP was assisted by Athens County EMS, the Richland Area Volunteer Fire Department, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation.
In the aftermath of the crash, U.S. 50 Westbound was closed between Fisher Road (County Road 17) and United Lane in Athens County. The Ohio Department of Transportation arranged a detour for travelers.
This crash remains under investigation.
The OSHP reminds motorists to yield the right of way at a stop sign.
