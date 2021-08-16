A fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred at the intersection of US Route 50 and State Rote 144 on Friday, Aug. 13 at approximately 2:44 p.m. is being investigated by the Athens Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Melvina Frost, 89 of Guysville, was driving southbound in her 2016 Buick Verano when she attempted to cross US Route 50 and was struck by Charles Plitt, 75 of The Villages, FL. Plitt's vehicle, a 2016 Hyundai Sante Fe, overturned in the median.
Frost was transported to the Belpre Campus of Marietta Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Plitt and his passenger, Adrienne W. Plitt, received non-life threatening injuries and were transported to Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Coolville Fire Department, Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department, Curtis Towing and Athens Towing.
Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and seat belts were used in both vehicles. The crash remains under investigation by the Athens Post.
