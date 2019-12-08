NELSONVILLE — For the next five months, Nelsonville Public Library will gather families and community members together each Wednesday for a night of cooking, quality time and delicious food. These evenings are part of the second annual “FEAST” series — Families Eating Affordably and Sustainably Together.
“It’s really a time to help families in the community cook healthy meals together and to take these recipes back to their homes,” said Celina Fojas, a member of the Athens County COMCorps and event volunteer.
As the season of holiday celebrations approaches, more money is spent on gift-giving and festive activities. For some families, this means a tighter budget and increased awareness of spending. What should not be sacrificed, Fojas said, is money spent on nutritious meals.
“I think a big barrier that a lot of people confront is that eating healthy has to be expensive,” she said. “Because organic foods do add up. But that doesn’t have to be the case. There’s plenty of options that don’t run up the grocery bill but also provide wholesome meals.”
These 18 sessions are divided between three groups dedicated to healthy and sustainable eating: Live Healthy Appalachia, Community Food Initiatives and OSU Extension. Each group completes six sessions that target different areas of cooking and balanced meals, like “What’s Fresh in the Winter?” and “Making Local Affordable.”
Fresh ingredients and cooking utensils are provided and door prizes are given away at the end of each session. Throughout the demonstrations, volunteers include helpful tips like knife safety and proper food preparation. Fojas said her group has seen impressive turn-out and participation.
“We did one session on healthy eating on a budget where we made lentil tacos and Mexican rice,” she said. “Everyone was engaged and I think excited to have an opportunity like this to just relax and learn something new.”
Nelsonville community member Vanessa Hesser brought her daughter to the Dec. 4 session, where the group made lemon herb mashed potatoes, cranberry salsa, spinach pear salad, speedy baked beans and chocolate clusters.
“We always make time for mother-daughter bonding each week and this was a good chance to do so,” said Hesser.
After Dec. 18, the FEAST series will take a two-week hiatus during the holidays and will return Jan. 8 for a session called “Soup Season.” Pre-registration is required online and all events are held at Nelsonville Public Library.
“We encourage anyone interested in healthy eating and cooking to attend, or just anyone who wants to spend some time learning about food,” said COMCorps member Laura Olbers. “Each session is something different so there’s always a new recipe to try.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.