STEWART – The Federal Hocking Board of Education elected a new member to fill the vacant seat during a special meeting on Tuesday.
“The board interviewed three candidates and voted to hire Mr. Michael Lucas,” Superintendent David Hanning said.
Lucas is a graduate of Federal Hocking Local Schools, and is a life-long resident of the community.
According to Hanning, Lucas is well acquainted with the Federal Hocking Local Schools. Lucas is a graduate of the school system, and a life-long resident of the community. In addition he has two daughters who are students at Federal Hocking.
Lucas is employed as the manager of the Kroger Grocery Store in Logan.
The first official board meeting for the new member will be on March 17, at 6 p.m. at the school library. He will serve a two-year term ending in January 2022, at which time he would be eligible for re-election.
The vacant board seat Lucas fills was opened when Stephanie Wilson resigned from the board. Wilson was indicted on Feb. 10 on multiple felony charges related to alleged fabrication of payroll records and theft of over $40,000 from city of Nelsonville while she served as deputy auditor for the city.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.