Students, prepare your masks and backpacks: the Federal Hocking Board of Education voted Tuesday, Sept. 29 to invite students back for in-person classes by mid-October.
Some students have already opted to remain in remote-learning classes through the end of the semester, and that option will be honored. The school year will continue through a blended format, with students who have chosen to stay home to remain there, and the rest of the district’s students will be split into two cohorts. Each cohort will attend in-person classes twice a week, beginning Monday, Oct. 19.
The initial move to start online was due to a variety of issues stemming from the global COVID-19 pandemic.
“The health and well-being of the students and staff of Federal Hocking Local Schools has always been and will always be the primary factor in any decisions about how to educate our community’s children,” the District wrote in an announcement of the plan on the District’s website in early August. “The goal of all staff members is a safe and healthy return to classroom instruction that prepares all students for excellence in whatever paths they choose.”
The decision to begin remotely was in agreement with the request of Federal Hocking staff members who spoke to Board during the August board meeting.
Students returning to in-person classes will need to be screened for COVID-19 symptoms. Screenings should include checking the child for a temperature over 100.1 degrees, and checking to see if the student is exhibiting two or more symptoms of COVID-19. The list of symptoms is available on Federal Hocking’s district website under the Coronavirus News Page, along with information on how to properly wear a mask, how to social distance, the proper way to take a temperature, and other safety measures.
Students who do go to school with a fever and two or more of the listed symptoms will not be allowed to attend class that day, and will need a guardian to pick them up. Busses will not be used to send students with symptoms or a fever home.
The first six weeks of classes end Oct. 9. Wifi hot spots are still being distributed through Federal Hocking’s central office to help address internet issues, and a bulletin posted to the District’s website notes that internet failures have created some issues for students.
“Regarding midterms, many students are not doing as well as they could or should,” the bulletin stated. “Due to internet issues, we know that some are behind and are working hard to get caught up. However, many others with internet access are not working up to potential and are not following the guidelines as set forth by teachers. Remember, students are to check email each day, check Google Classroom each day, and if they are having trouble, they should either meet with teachers during their class meetings or at another time which is scheduled with the teacher.
“This, of course, does not include students that are coming in and meeting with teachers in person,” the bulletin continued. “There is still plenty of time to improve your grades, especially those concerned about athletic eligibility which will be determined by the 6 week report cards.”
Fed Hock Superintendent David Hanning said the biggest problem the school is facing with the blended format will be supporting the teachers.
“We’ve been brainstorming ways to build time into each week so teachers have time to work with virtual students,” Hanning said. “Essentially, students that are virtual are going to get the same curriculum taught by Federal Hocking teachers, we’re just trying to figure out how to best support our teachers through this.”
Hanning said families within the district can expect to see communications over the next week that will share what cohort students will be in as well as answering questions from parents and guardians.
