Students in the Federal Hocking Local School district will begin the school year online following a vote by the Board of Education on Tuesday.
After a discussion of three options the Board ultimately voted to return under a remote learning plan for the first nine weeks of the school year. Evaluation and announcement of the district’s plan for the second grading period will be made by Oct. 9.
This plan is similar to Alexander and Athens School Districts, both of which are beginning the year with nine weeks of remote learning.
The three options considered by the Board were:
- Traditional Model – In person instruction five days a week.
- Hybrid Model – 50% of students two days a week.
- Remote Model – Remote delivery of content and engagement. In person services for students with disabilities and other vulnerable students as determined by principal and teachers.
“The health and well-being of the students and staff of Federal Hocking Local Schools has always been and will always be the primary factor in any decisions about how to educate our community’s children,” the District wrote in an announcement of the plan on the District’s website. “The goal of all staff members is a safe and healthy return to classroom instruction that prepares all students for excellence in whatever paths they choose.”
The decision to begin remotely was in agreement with the request of Federal Hocking staff members who spoke to Board during Tuesday’s meeting.
“I want my own child to participate in remote learning only this year,” Amesville Elementary art teacher Katie Pearce said. “I’m making the choice because the necessary safety measures that we must put in place for students to return to classrooms are not developmentally appropriate.”
The safety measures involved in returning to in-person education would include wearing facemasks, staying 6 feet away from others and prohibiting the sharing of materials, among others.
“I worry that if I send my child to school during the pandemic he will at best begin to hate school and at worst be traumatized by the safety restrictions that are antithetical to our needs as human beings,” Pearce said. Something music teacher Ej Waskiewicz agrees with.
“Schools are going to be a shell of their normal existence. Socializing will be done at a distance, behind masks, with teachers constantly telling students to ‘stay away from each other, keep your mask on, don’t touch that – it needs disinfected,” Waskiewicz said. “This is not a healthy learning environment, physically or emotionally.”
During the meeting, the idea was discussed of tying the school year to the Ohio Public Health Advisory Alert System. The Alert System monitors the state of the pandemic in each county, giving each a Level 1-4, with four being the worst. The idea would be that as Athens County moves through the levels, the District would respond with whatever model of education is appropriate.
Athens City-County Health Department Administrator Jack Pepper cautioned against this idea.
“It could really cause some logistical problems.”
Pepper stated that as it is unknown what Level the county will be at from week to week, it may be difficult to change from in-person education to distance or hybrid education on a weekly basis.
Prior to the meeting, the District sent out a survey to families. The District reports that they recieved 797 responses out of a total 1,000 students in the district.
The survey results are:
1. Do you plan to remain enrolled in Federal Hocking Local Schools?
- Yes – 97.4%
- No – 2.9%
2. Do you plan to utilize online instruction with Federal Hocking Local Schools instead of in-person instruction?
- Yes – 55.8%
- No – 44.2%
3. Do you plan to utilize online instruction with an online school other than Federal Hocking?
- Yes – 5.8%
- No – 94.2%
4. Do you have access to the internet?
- Yes – 79.1%
- No – 20.9%
5. If you do not have access to the internet: How can Federal Hocking School District support you in gaining access?
- Financial assistance to help secure home internet access – 52.9%
- Provide a Hot Spot for home internet – 64.7%
- Provide transportation to Federal Hocking for access – 7.5%
The survey results were read during the meeting.
Having listened to the discussion from the Board, staff, and community members, Superintendent David Hanning gave his official recommendation to begin the school year in a remote learning format.
He acknowledged that technology could be a challenge for many families, but stated that the District was prepared to help parents learn how to utilize Google classroom. In addition, the District will be providing a Chromebook or similar device to each student for home use. The District will also be offering support to families who do not have internet access. Parents are asking to communicate with the building principal if internet access is an issue.
“This is asking a lot of them (parents), but I think this is the wise way to move,” Hanning said.
Board of Education Member Sarah Brumfield agreed, stating that the Board had received and considered emails from district families, both for and against in-person education.
“I think going remote is the safest option,” Brumfield said.
“It’s been a long several months,” Board President William Elasky said. “The frustrating thing about this is no matter what decision we make we can’t possibly meet everybody’s needs. As much as I want to get the kids back, and I really do, I want to do it as smartly as possible.”
Hanning called for a vote and the plan to begin the school year remotely passed unanimously.
Student’s first day of remote-learning for the 2020-2021 school year will be Aug. 31.
Federal Hocking District families also have the option to commit to remote learning for the entire first semester if they so choose. Families that choose this option are asked to complete the FHLS Remote Instruction Registration Form on the District website.
