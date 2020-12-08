A request to allow additional information from lower court was denied by the U.S. Supreme Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit in a case leveled against Athens County Engineer Jeff Maiden by an Athens County couple, Cynthia and Robert Madej.
The appeals court affirmed the lower court’s decision from October 17, 2018 in a ruling issued in February 2020. The lower court’s decision resulted in a dismissal with prejudice (meaning permanently) of the Madejs’ claims.
In the filed document, the court ordered that disability rights organizations could file a brief as third-party not originally named in the suit, but that has an interest in the outcome. In the same order, the court denied a motion for writ of certiorari, which would have ordered the U.S. Southern District Court of Ohio to deliver its record of the case to the U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
As previously reported by The Messenger, the Madejs pursued a lawsuit against Maiden in U.S. District Court in an attempt to prevent Maiden from using chip and seal paving near their home on Dutch Creek Road.
The Madejs claimed that asphalt would harm Cynthia Madej because she suffers from multiple chemical sensitivity and other health problems. In October 2018, a district court ruled that medical testimony from her doctors and an expert witness was not admissible, and the judge issued a summary judgment in favor of Maiden which the Madejs appealed to the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals.
The Madejs first filed a lawsuit against Maiden in 2015 in Athens County Common Pleas Court, where they obtained a preliminary injunction preventing Maiden from using chip and seal within one mile of their residence while the case was pending.
The case was transferred in to federal court, and the preliminary injunction remained in place until the district court ruled in favor of Maiden in October 2018. The district court judge allowed the injunction to remain in effect for a few days to allow the Madejs time to take up the matter with the appeals court.
In October 2019, the case was argued before three Sixth Circuit Court judges. An opinion on the case was issued and filed on Feb. 24, 2020.
In the decision, circuit court judge Eric Murphy noted that the diagnosis of multiple chemical sensitivity has not been found to be a reliable enough diagnosis for muster under another U.S. Supreme Court ruling from 1993.
“We thus see no abuse of discretion in the district court’s evidentiary ruling and affirm its judgment for the county engineer,” Murphy wrote in the court’s opinion.
He also noted that the Madejs pursued motions that the district court had committed errors involving the relevancy and reliability of the aforementioned Supreme Court decision.
“As for relevancy, they argue that the district court mistakenly required them to meet common-law tort standards that do not apply to their federal statutory claims,” Murphy wrote. “As for reliability, they argue that their doctors had a sufficient factual basis for opining that the chip seal would harm Ms. Madej. Neither argument warrants reversal.”
He further noted that if the asphalt would not cause negative reactions to Cynthia Madej, then the couple could not show that the roadwork would create a less-than-equal opportunity for her to enjoy her home.
“Without that causal connection, the Madejs’ proposed alternatives would also not be necessary to redress what turned out to be non-existent harms,” Murphy wrote.
