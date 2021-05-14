Hocking Athens Perry Community Action (HAPCAP) announced Thursday a new program to help build consumer awareness about the Emergency Broadband Benefit. The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) program's is a temporary benefit that will help to lower the cost of internet service for eligible households during the on-going COVID-19 pandemic.
Households may be eligible to receive $50 per month towards internet if one member meets at least one of following criteria:
• An income at or below 135% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines
• Receive SNAP, Medicaid, or benefits through the FCC’s Lifeline program
• Approved to receive benefits under the free and reduced-price school meal programs (including through the USDA Community Eligibility Provision)
• Received a Federal Pell Grant during the current award year
• Experienced a substantial loss of income through job loss or furlough since Feb. 29, 2020 and the household had a total income in 2020 at or below $99,000 for single filers and $198,000 for joint filers
• Eligible for a participating internet service provider’s existing low-income or COVID-19 program.
The program also provides up to a $100 discount toward a purchase of a computer, laptop or tablet, if the household contributes towards the purchase through a participating internet provider.
Participating providers in the Athens County region include, but are not limited to, Spectrum, Frontier, and AT&T.
Interested applicants may enroll through their current internet service provider or directly through the Universal Service Administrative Company at usac.org. Additional information about the Emergency Broadband Benefit is available at www.fcc.gov/broadbandbenefit, or by calling 833-511-0311 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. any day of the week.
HAPCAP is an outreach partner with the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. In early 2021, HAPCAP launched the Athens County Coordinated Broadband Program with a goal to unite the county's approach for broadband solutions. The program is led by Paul Isherwood, Athens County Broadband Coordinator. For questions about the Coordinated Broadband Program, contact Paul at 740-767-4500 ext. 2172, or email paul.isherwood@hapcap.org
For questions about any of HAPCAP’s existing programs, please contact Claire Gysegem, Public Relations Coordinator at 740-385-6813 ext. 2248, or at claire.gysegem@hapcap.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.