OHIO – Several Ohio companies have recently been awarded contracts with the federal government. The companies are as follows.
-General Electric Co., Cincinnati, Ohio, was awarded a $397,150 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency maritime unit, Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, for vane air compressors.
-Integrated Procurement Technologies, Vandalia, Ohio, was awarded a $249,999.99 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit, Richmond, Virginia, for fluid filter elements.
-HDT Expeditionary Systems Inc., Solon, Ohio, was awarded a $169,770 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit, Richmond, Virginia, for selector control sub-assemblies.
-Bionetics Corp., Heath, Ohio, was awarded a $110,588 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit, Richmond, Virginia, for gyro shields.
-HDT Expeditionary System Inc., Solon, Ohio, was awarded an $84,885 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit, Richmond, Virginia, for selector control sub-assemblies.
-Integrated Procurement Technologies, Vandalia, Ohio, was awarded a $53,822.34 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency land and maritime unit, Columbus, Ohio, for fluid filters.
-Integrated Procurement Technologies, Vandalia, Ohio, was awarded a $29,913.84 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency troop support construction and equipment unit, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for aircraft cockpit lights.
-Howden American Fan Co., Fairfield, Ohio, was awarded a $27,450 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency troop support construction and equipment unit, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, for axial fan impellers.
-Warfighter Focused Logistics Inc., Galena, Ohio, was awarded a $27,017.25 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit, Richmond, Virginia, for electrical special purpose cable assemblies.
-Advanced Products Services Inc., Centerville, Ohio, was awarded a $25,826.66 federal contract from the Defense Logistics Agency aviation unit, Richmond, Virginia, for motional pickup transducers.
