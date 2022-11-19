The judge of the U.S. District Court, Southern District of Ohio, Eastern District, has dismissed one lawsuit against Athens City Schools, while another continues.
Both cases allege that the school district, and various employees, were involved in bullying and racial discrimination incidents against students during the 2021-2022 academic school year.
Judge Michael Watson ordered that Toshalyn Murray’s case against a total of 23 defendants be closed. The ruling was issued Wednesday.
The order noted that while Murray’s experiences with several local government entities appear to be sub-par, federal court is not the proper place for her to “resolve her grievances.” Murray is “free to re-file this case in state court if she so chooses,” the order says.
The case defendants included Athens County Sheriff’s Department, Athens County Children Services, Athens County School District, Athens Police Department, Athens County Clerk of Courts, Southeastern Ohio legal Services, Murray’s former landlord Carol Dawson, and various individuals employed by these groups.
In the order, the judge notes that Murray’s complaint fails to allege a federal cause of action. The complaint “lacks specific facts that would state a claim for neglect,” the document says.
Also Murray alleged non-federal claims — “assault on a minor, failure to train, failure to report child abuse, endangering minor and extreme negligence. As discussed above, the Court does not have jurisdiction over these claims.”
Gezelle Guillard, another Athens resident, also filed a complaint in the same court against the school district and several employees for their alleged treatment of her son.
In Guillard’s case, Bartholomew T. Freeze, of Freund, Freeze & Arnold, based in Columbus, represents Athens City School District; Bob Blackburn, current director of special services; Kara Bolin, former principal at Athens Middle School; Tom Gibbs, superintendent; Angela Hall, a teacher at Athens Middle School teacher; Dave Hayden, president of the district Board of Education; Steven Roach, former assistant principal at Athens Middle School; and Jeff Skinner, a teacher at Athens Middle School.
Freeze filed a motion for judgement on Oct. 28. Guillard objected to the motion and the defense had until Friday to file a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.