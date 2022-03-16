Federal-Hocking Middle and High School Principal Cliff Bonner has resigned from his position, effective June 30. Bonner’s resignation was accepted by the district’s Board of Education at a meeting Tuesday.
“It’s time for me to move on to the next chapter in my life,” Bonner said. “I’m looking forward to new opportunities.”
Bonner said he has not yet determined the next steps in his career.
Bonner started as principal in 2013 after serving as assistant principal and athletic director since 2011.
Last month, Bonner was briefly placed on administrative leave following an incident in which he stated examples of racial slurs at staff meeting. Bonner allegedly used the ‘n-word’ multiple times while discussing issues with students using the word.
Superintendent David Hanning previously told the Messenger Bonner was suspended primarily over concerns that he “wasn’t willing to listen” to concerns raised by interns at the district about his use of the language.
The interns in question, both women of color, previously told the Messenger Bonner declined multiple requests to meet with them about their concerns but subsequently offered a meeting.
Following an investigation by district administration, Bonner was reinstated but faced disciplinary measures.
Bonner said he did not resign because of the incident.
Hanning said Bonner’s resignation was tendered March 15 and declined to offer a reaction, saying he was “still processing.”
As the district seeks a replacement for Bonner, Hanning said Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Amlin will help out at the high school.
Meanwhile, Middle and High School Assistant Principal Kirby Seeger will continue a previously planned transition into the role of Middle School Principal, Hanning said.
