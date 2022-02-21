After reports that Federal-Hocking Middle and High School Principal Cliff Bonner listed examples of racial slurs and other offensive language at a meeting earlier this month, the principal was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.
Federal-Hocking Superintendent David Hanning said in an email that the incident occurred at a virtual staff development meeting, while staff were discussing concerns about students using racial slurs and other offensive language. The discussion was aimed at identifying strategies for teaching students why such language was inappropriate and for stopping its use.
Staff considered ways of responding to the use of offensive language, including “inviting experts to help staff and students learn how to address these issues,” Hanning said.
During the meeting, Hanning said that Bonner “stated examples of the language being used.”
Bonner was placed on administrative leave as an interim measure, pending the completion of an investigation into his conduct, Hanning said.
Once the investigation is complete, Hanning said he will make a report to the district’s Board of Education, which will work to determine next steps.
The incident was reported to Hanning through multiple avenues, he said. This included an Ohio University student placed at the school, who made a report to the university, which then contacted Hanning.
OU Executive Director Carly Leatherwood said in an email, “We are proud of our students who came forward to share their concerns, and Patton College of Education leadership reached out immediately to the superintendent to discuss the situation.”
Hanning said that prior to any report from OU, the incident was reported to him from other sources, and the investigation into Bonner’s conduct was initiated.
Leatherwood said OU is “optimistic that this matter will be addressed appropriately” and looks forward to continued partnership with the district
