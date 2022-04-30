Federal Hocking Schools Assistant Superintendent Jonathan Amlin now has a new role with the district.
The Board of Education voted Thursday to hire Amlin as principal at Federal Hocking High School. They also hired Stephanie Evans at athletic director.
“The board and myself are excited to have both Mr. Amlin and Ms. Evans on the administrative team at Federal Hocking,” Superintendent David Hanning said. “I am confident both will be a great fit for the district. I believe both will be able to ‘hit the ground running.’
Amlin has been serving as the interim principal since March, after Cliff Bonner resigned.
Amlin’s wife, Tera, teaches at Amesville Elementary School. They live in Guysville with their five children.
“Mr. Amlin already has a strong relationship with the high school staff, students and parents,” Hanning said, in an email.
Evans comes from Wellston City Schools, where she teaches English. She also worked in the Belpre City School District as an assistant principal, athletic director and head softball coach.
Evans is also Female Representative on the Ohio High School Athletic Association Southeast District Athletic Board, of which Federal Hocking is a member school.“Ms. Evans has many years of experience as a successful athletic administrator,” Hanning said. “She already knows many of our coaches and is familiar with our programs. I believe both will have a smooth transition.”
