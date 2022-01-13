Students in the Federal-Hocking School District got an extra long weekend.
Due to a staffing shortage at one of the school buildings, the district closed Thursday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 14 ahead of an already-long weekend.
Superintendent David Hanning said in an email that the closure was due to sickness among staff.
Hanning said four staff members had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Jan. 13, with several awaiting test results. Additional staff members are out due to other medical issues or due to illnesses in their families, Hanning added.
The impact of sick staff members was compounded, Hanning said, by a “substitute shortage for all positions, not just teachers,” which has been “a growing problem since we returned from winter break.”
“I anticipate a long weekend will help those that are sick have time to recover and we will be able to resume school as normal on Tuesday, January 18,” Hanning said.
New reported COVID-19 cases have shattered records in Athens County in recent days, with 249 cases reported on Wednesday alone. As of Wednesday, the county had 1,539 active COVID cases according to state data.
Hanning said the district is continuing to take recommended mitigation measures.
“Data still indicates that COVID-19 does not appear to be spread in school environments,” Hanning said. “I expect this break to help us recover and get through the rest of the winter.”
