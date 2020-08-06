Project designs and plans for the Route 50 sewer project will be sent to the national office of the U.S. Department of Agriculture due to contractor bids for the project coming in over 10 percent of the estimated cost.
Gary Silcott, an engineer with Stantec who has been hired to complete the designs following a break with the previous design firm, informed the Athens County Commissioners on Tuesday, Aug. 4 that the Ohio USDA office will be sending approval of the project to the national office.
The current plan is to implement the sewer service in phases, but ultimately reaching the same number of customers in the area off of Route 50 West. For each phase, new grant funding will be applied for, which the project’s administrators hope will keep costs down for the county.
Silcott created a narrative discussing the project and why the cost is so high, which the Commissioners approved to be sent to the national USDA office.
“I guess the good news out of this is I thought (the USDA was) going to come back and have us do a revenue bond or an assessment bond,” Silcott noted. “They do not want to do that.”
However, the USDA representative told Silcott that a previously discussed fee of $25 for each customer in phase one would likely be a good idea to offset the expected funding shortfall. The fee would be implemented before the sewer system is installed, but the Commissioners have not voted to approve or deny the fee.
Commissioner President Lenny Eliason noted that if a fee was going to be implemented, he would like to send a newsletter out to the future customers about what the project will be looking like and why they are assessed a fee already.
“I don’t have any problem including in your narrative that we might do that, but we are going to have to go through the process of informing the customers,” Eliason said. “I don’t want to go out and start charging without them having some input.”
Silcott noted that in past projects he has been involved with, the fee did not face a lot of backlash.
“I can tell you that I’ve done it a few times in the past and it’s gone over rather well,” he said. “I think people know that it’s coming, and I always explain it’s like putting money down on a car. Any money we pay today is going to offset what we’ll pay tomorrow. It is a good thing to get into the mindset of paying a sewer bill too.”
With luck, the project will be out to bid Monday, Aug. 10 for the third time. The proposed fee would raised upwards of $384,000 a year.
“This will give you a chance to build up some money for when we get the system going,” Silcott said. “We could potentially save enough funds to offset the USDA debt reserve fund, which is in our rate, so we could potentially lower our rate quicker.”
Other issues are still being ironed out — the termination of an agreement with the previous design firm, HDR, has yet to be set in stone. When the project and all its phases are completed, about 1,200 new customers will have city-supported sanitary sewer services.
