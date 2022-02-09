Overdose deaths in Athens County and across Ohio reached new highs in 2021, driven largely by the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl.
Meanwhile, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office seized enough fentanyl last year to kill 109,000 people.
Athens City-County Health Department Health Commissioner and Medical Director Dr. James Gaskell said a total of 20 overdose deaths have been confirmed in Athens County for 2021 so far, although he said the department estimates that number will reach about 25 as additional information is reported.
Gaskell said this represents a record high number of overdose deaths in the county, mirroring the trend at the state level.
“This is a major problem everywhere in Ohio and certainly in Athens County,” Gaskell said.
Based on incomplete mortality data released by the Ohio Department of Health, Harm Reduction Ohio estimates Ohio’s total overdose deaths in 2021 at 5,300. Of those, the nonprofit estimates that 4,197 involved fentanyl.
In contrast, Ohio saw 1,772 overdose deaths in 2011, according to Harm Reduction Ohio, while Athens County saw 8, according to Gaskell.
Gaskell said the “mental health challenges of the pandemic” contributed to the increase in overdose deaths last year, as did the increasing prevalence of fentanyl in street drugs.
Gaskell said about 70% of the county’s overdose deaths were caused by fentanyl. He added that overdose deaths almost always involve multiple substances, especially as fentanyl is generally mixed with other drugs.
“You can count on fentanyl being present in the opioids you’re using,” Gaskell said.
Harm Reduction Ohio Communications Specialist Shae Dalrymple said fentanyl is no longer a risk only for opioid users, however.
“The entire drug supply with the exception of marijuana is adulterated,” Dalrymple said. "We're seeing about 80% of both cocaine and meth overdoses also involve fentanyl. So it's not just heroin users or opiate users that are dying anymore.”
Demonstrating the scale of the problem locally, the Athens County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdictions Unit seized a total of 218 grams of fentanyl in 2021, according to the office’s annual summary. A single arrest in April 2021 accounted for over a quarter of the fentanyl seized.
The Drug Enforcement Agency considers two milligrams of fentanyl a potentially lethal dose, meaning the amount seized was enough to kill about 109,000 people.
Harm Reduction Ohio, however, estimates that for users without an opioid tolerance, death is likely after consuming only 0.7 milligrams, and nearly certain at as little as one milligram.
Fentanyl carries so much overdose risk in part due to the very high potency of the drug at very small quantities. Dose variability in unregulated street drugs, including clumping of fentanyl in part of a drug mixture, can result in potentially lethal, accidental overdoses.
Athens County Sheriff Rodney Smith said his office is “striving really hard to try to reduce the amount of drugs coming into the county.”
“With the Criminal Interdiction Unit we're trying to target drug houses and neighborhoods and shut those down, and with the Major Crimes Unit, we're targeting the drug dealers and trying to really choke off the supply lines where the drugs are coming to Athens County,” Smith said.
Dalrymple said arrests may not resolve the problem, however.
“Overdose deaths continue to rise, and that's because they can't break the chain of supply,” Dalrymple said. “They arrest one dealer, and that dealer is going to be replaced almost immediately.”
Dalrymple said that rather than representing a solution, the drug war and prohibitions on drug sales are “why we’re seeing the rise of fentanyl.”
“When prescription opioids were available early on in the opioid epidemic, people had a safe supply because those were prescription drugs with measured doses,” Dalrymple said. “When they started to make those non-injectables harder to access, we saw a rise in heroin use. When they started to crack down on heroin use is when fentanyl started to become a real problem.”
Gaskell said the rise of fentanyl in other drugs can be attributed to a more basic incentive.
“The distributors or manufacturers are trying to provide the best high for their clients so their clients will return,” Gaskell said.
Dalrymple said, “The only real long term solution that there is is decriminalization and legalization — a safe, regulated supply.”
However, Dalrymple said that solution is “not something realistic right now,” and emphasized the importance of reducing harm for people who use drugs.
“Generally, having somebody there on hand with naloxone is the biggest safe use tip we have,” Dalrymple said, adding that the organization also recommends testing drugs with fentanyl test strips when possible.
Dalrymple said Harm Reduction Ohio advocates for treatment programs, syringe service programs — also called needle exchange programs — as well as supervised drug-injection sites, like those operating in New York.
Harm Reduction Ohio provides some services directly and is the largest distributor of naloxone in Ohio according to its website.
Meanwhile, the Athens-City County Health Department provides many of the services Harm Reduction Ohio supports through its own harm reduction program.
Gaskell said the department's program offers naloxone; exchanges used needles for clean ones to keep used needles out of public areas and protect drug users against blood borne infections; offers vaccinations against common hepatitis strains; offers safety advice for patients and provides counseling. At each visit, the program also offers to connect patients to treatment resources.
Gaskell said that in 2021, the program generally saw 70-90 patients per week for a total of 3,366 visits. The program also saw 119 new patients last year and exchanged 92,705 needles.
While the program only recently began collecting data on how many overdoses were reversed with the naloxone it provides, it appears the program may have prevented the county’s 2021 overdose death count from being considerably higher than it was. In the last four months of 2021, 204 overdose reversals were reported by patients of the harm reduction program, Gaskell said.
“We think harm reduction clinics are really important,” Gaskell said. “Even if they’re not in treatment, they’re seeing someone who cares about them and treats them with respect and is interested in their welfare.”
The Athens-City County Health Department offers its harm reduction program for free every Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. at 278 West Union Street in Athens.
Naloxone may also be ordered directly online for free via the Harm Reduction Ohio website.
