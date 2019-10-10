A pair of community festivals are planned for this weekend in Glouster and Shade.
The Appalachian Color in the Hills Festival in Glouster and the 14th Annual Jerseyville Festival in Shade will both be held this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 13-14.
Here are details of both festivals.
Appalachian Color
in the Hills Festival
This annual weekend invites residents to take in the pretty colors of fall at Glouster Memorial Park. The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday.
A car show will kick off Saturday with registration in the morning and judging throughout the afternoon. Awards will be distributed at 3 p.m.
Kids will have plenty to do on Saturday with face painting, rides on a children-powered train, a “mobile educational zoo” called Paws & Claws, magician shows and entertainment from the Amazing Giants performers on stilts. These activities run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day.
Sunday will offer families a chance to enjoy holiday craft stations around the park.
There will be a number of food, craft and organizational vendors at the park on both days.
Jerseyville Festival
This annual festival is held the second weekend in October at Shade Community Center on Old Route 33.
The hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Admission is free. Activities include music entertainment, contests, games, arts and crafts vendors, raffles, kids activities and plenty of festival food.
Saturday will feature the Jerseyville Jammers at 11 a.m.; the Coal Cave Hollow Bows at noon; Remember Then at 1:30 p.m., Emaline Duquette at 3 p.m. and the South Canaan Baptist Church Singers at 3:45 p.m.
Other events include a pie baking contest, scarecrow contest and a quilt raffle. The pie baking contest is free to enter but pies must be entered by Saturday morning.
