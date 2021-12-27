Early data shows fewer motorists were killed on Ohio’s roadways this Christmas holiday, as compared to the three previous years. While less fatalities occurred, there was a increase in impaired driving compared to 2020.
During the four-day reporting period, from Thursday, Dec. 23, at 12 a.m. until Sunday, Dec. 26, at 11:59 p.m., seven people were killed in seven fatal crashes. Three of those killed in fatal crashes over the holiday were not wearing an available safety belt.
Troopers removed 162 impaired drivers from Ohio’s roads during the holiday, which is an increase of nearly 12% compared to last year. Motorists are reminded to plan ahead and designate a sober driver or make other arrangements to ensure everyone arrives safely to their destination.
Nine people were killed in 2020, which ran from Dec. 24 to 27. In 2019, there were 12 people killed, which ran from Dec. 24 to 25.
The public is encouraged to continue using #677 to report dangerous or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity. A statistical analysis of the Patrol’s enforcement activity over the holiday is available at https://statepatrol.ohio.gov/doc/christmasholidayreport2021.pdf.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.