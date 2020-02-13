LOGAN — A project involving fiber optic cables is expected to happen in Logan in a few months.
In either April or May, Logan City Mayor Greg Fraunfelter said there will be an installation project for underground fiber optic cables.
For the most part, the installation process will involve underground construction but Fraunfelter added that some of it may be above ground.
The cable will run along streets including Chieftain Drive, West and East Hunter Street, Betty Avenue, Church Street, Warner Avenue, Mulberry Street and Front Street.
Fraunfelter commented that he has been trying to get fiber optic cables installed for four years because he believes it will attract more businesses to the area by allowing for quicker data exchange.
According to the telecommunications company Verizon, fiber optics is the technology used to transmit information as pulses of light through strands of fiber made of glass or plastic over long distances.
Fiber optics are about the diameter of a strand of human hair and when bundled into a fiber-optic cable, they are capable of transmitting more data over longer distances and faster than other mediums.
Verizon describes a fiber-optic cable as containing anywhere from a few to hundreds of optical fibers within a plastic casing. Also known as optic cables or optical fiber cables, fiber optic cables have the ability to transfer data signals in the form of light and travel hundreds of miles significantly faster than those used in traditional electrical cables.
Because fiber-optic cables are non-metallic, they are also not affected by electromagnetic interference such as weather, which can reduce the speed of transmission. Fiber cables may also be also safer than other electrical cables since they do not carry a current and therefore cannot generate a spark.
Fraunfelter concluded that he does not yet know how much the project will cost but added that it should not cost the City anything.
John Stran is a reporter for The Logan Daily News
