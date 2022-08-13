NELSONVILLE — A local landmark will be the sight of an annual battle of the bows in which only one fiddler can emerge, Grand Champion.
The annual Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest will be taking place August 19, starting at 6 p.m. at Stuart’s Opera House located at 52 Public Square, Nelsonville.
According to contest organizer, Suzanne Ragg, this open competition will be broken up into four different age categories: 12 and Under, 13-18, 19-54 and 55+.
Ragg noted that “the judges in this competition will make every effort to be fair.” To reinforce this aspect of the competition, the judges will have their backs to the contestants and be seated in the balcony section of the opera house to make sure that each contestant is rated on a sight unseen basis.
Each contestant will play a selection of songs in a preliminary round, Next, the winners will then move forward to the championship round where they’ll compete for the title of, “Grand Champion.”
In addition to their musical aptitude and showmanship, Ragg shared that contestants will also be judged based on the danceability of their performance.
She specified, “Once they start playing, if the people in the audience start tapping their feet, then that’s a good sign that their performance is going well.”
Each contestant in the 12 and Under category stands to win one of the following prizes: 1st Place -$75 and a Plaque, 2nd Place -$50 and a medal and 3rd Place-$25 and a medal.
The prizes in the 13-18, 19-54 and 55+ categories is as follows: 1st Place- $300 and a plaque, 2nd Place- $200 and a medal, and 3rd Place- $100 and a Medal.
Last year’s winner was North Lawrence, OH native, and four-time champion, Joe Lautzenheiser.
Anyone interested in competing can do so by submitting an entry form on the Parade of the Hills website at https://www.paradeofthehills.org. However, they can also register the day of the competition at Stuart’s Opera House.
Ragg stated that all the prize money for the competition will be donated by a combination of private and business donations and proceeds from Parade of the Hills
The Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest originated in the 1968 and took place at the Ohio State Fair. Eventually this event moved to Nelsonville and was held in the Public Square before moving to the main stage at Parade of the Hills.
More recently, the competition was relocated to SOH, which provides the lighting and sound aspects for this event.
According to Stuart’s Opera House’s website, the base admission fee for this event is $10.35. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and face masks are optional.
Previously, Ragg had been a teacher for over thirty years. She primarily taught language arts at Nelsonville-York school system
For Ragg, one of the bright spots of this event has been seeing children who enter the competition grow as performers. She added, “I love coming and seeing young kids get on the stage and perform — some of them for their very first time in their lives.”
For more information on the Ohio State Old Time Fiddlers Contest contact Stuart’s Opera House at 740-753-1924.
